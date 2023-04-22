Redemption Presents Itself For Governor DeSantis Amid Disney Drama

Amid the ongoing drama between Ron DeSantis and Disney, a chance for redemption is presenting itself for the Florida Governor.

The battle between Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company over the Reedy Creek Improvement District continues, with the Florida Governor threatening the company with tolls, additional taxes, strict regulations for rides, attractions, and transportation, and even a state prison located next to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

But as the conflict continues, staining DeSantis’ image with former president Donald Trump blasting the Governor, it would appear that a chance for redemption has presented itself for the Florida Governor.

As shared by Equality Florida (@equalityfl) on Twitter, The Florida House of Representatives recently passed three anti-trans bills that target trans youth, the drag community, and health care for transgender Floridians. With the bills headed to Ron DeSantis’ desk, the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies are urging supporters to call the Florida Governor’s office at (850) 717-9337 to “Tell him hate has no place in Florida” in hopes of stopping the bills and promoting a “fight for our trans community.”

However, despite this being the perfect chance for Ron DeSantis to gain the support of the LGBTQIA+ community — which is particularly necessary during his nearly-impossible endeavor to win all battles against The Mouse and his Orlando-based theme parks — it is unlikely that the Florida Governor will stop these bills, as he has made his stance against the LGBTQIA+ community evident since he set the divisive Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — law in motion last year.

Equality Florida admitted in a tweet defending their case, “The GOP-led legislature has made clear that they see their role as little more than a rubber stamp for the anti-LGBTQ, anti-freedom agenda of Governor Ron DeSantis.”

Equality Florida added that the Anti-Drag Bill (HB 1423/SB 1438), the Trans Ban Bill (HB 1421/SB 254), and the Anti-Trans Bathroom Bill (HB 1521), all of which passed on April 19, aim to “rip insurance and Telehealth access away from trans people, dissolve custody agreements, forcibly detransition trans youth, target small businesses that dare host drag performances, and empower people to monitor one another’s genitals in the bathroom.”

Ron DeSantis takes pride in his stance and the fact that he’s “been able to operate an administration that does not get consumed in petty controversy or drama,” as the Florida Governor recently stated, adding that Republicans often “don’t want to do anything with the authority that they have.” Hopefully, although unlikely, Ron DeSantis will preach with the example and use the authority he has to reverse these discriminative and dehumanizing bills.

