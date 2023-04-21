Gov. Ron DeSantis Claims Administration Not Consumed by ‘Petty Controversy’ Despite Conflict With Disney

Earlier this morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a summit, stating false claims about his administration despite the ongoing battle with Disney World.

Disney World, DeSantis, and the Ongoing Battle With Reedy Creek

This political storm began in 2022 after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed.

A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down.

DeSantis went on to comment and say that he thinks Disney crossed the line with their political stance. But DeSantis and Disney have been at war since Chapek was CEO.

But Florida approved the law, which prohibits teachers from leading classroom lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third-grade students.

Florida lawmakers, at the request of the Governor, DeSantis, passed Legislation to overhaul the leadership of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (they are the ones that have allowed Disney the ability to operate its government-like functions for more than 50 years).

In a swift and timely move, Disney went into a last-minute agreement with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, leading to a final deal that would not allow DeSantis power over the decision.

In a statement by Disney, they said the following about the final and out-of-nowhere agreement:

“all agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate, and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.”

But now, DeSantis has answered with the possibility of tolls and taxes for Disney and its Parks and properties.

Gov. DeSantis Makes False Claims

While speaking at a summit this morning, Governor Ron DeSantis made some pretty exciting claims about his administration.

Industry insider Scott Gustin tweeted a video from the summit of DeSantis speaking about his administration and how they’ve been handling things so far.

Check out the video below to hear what the Florida Governor said:

DeSantis claims his administration “does not get consumed in pretty controversy or drama…”

That is not the case, as DeSantis has been on a rampage trying to get Walt Disney World to cave to his demands, with even former United States President Donald Trump siding with Disney on this matter.

With the ongoing battle between Gov. Ron DeSantis, Disney, and Reedy Creek, the Governor continues to dig his hole deeper and deeper with his false claims and outlandish demands.

