Governor Plans to Add Taxes, Tolls for Disney

The ongoing battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World continues. This time, the Governor wants to add tolls and taxes for Disney properties and roads. Let’s get into it.

But first, where did this feud all start, and why?

Related: DeSantis Launches Criminal Investigation Into Disney

How the Governor and Disney Began Their Feud

This political storm began in 2022 after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed.

A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down.

DeSantis went on to comment and say that he thinks Disney crossed the line with their political stance. But DeSantis and Disney have been at war since Chapek was CEO. But Florida approved the law, which prohibits teachers from leading classroom lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third-grade students.

DeSantis went straight into action after company executives criticized the bill and said they would work to repeal it. Since then, it’s been an open fire between Disney and DeSantis.

Related: Disney CEO Bob Iger Says DeSantis Battle Is a Matter of “Right & Wrong”

Disney, DeSantis, and Reedy Creek

Most recently, Florida lawmakers, at the request of the Governor, DeSantis, passed Legislation to overhaul the leadership of the Reedy Creek Improvement District (they are the ones that have allowed Disney the ability to operate its government-like functions for more than 50 years).

But in a swift and timely move, Disney went into a last-minute agreement with the Reedy Creek Improvement District, leading to a final deal being struck that would not allow DeSantis power over the decision.

In a statement by Disney, they said the following about the final and out-of-nowhere agreement:

“all agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate, and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.”

But now, DeSantis has answered with the possibility of tolls and taxes for Disney and its Parks and properties.

Related: “Anti-Woke” Presidential Candidate Slams DeSantis’s Failure Against Disney

Taxes and Tolls Heading to Disney?

The statements made yesterday by the Florida Governor have Disney and its fans in upheaval.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis promised new actions against the Walt Disney World Company, including adding taxes on Disney hotels and implementing tolls on the roads leading and serving into their theme Parks.

DeSantis spoke yesterday at Hillsdale College, a Conservative-Liberal Arts school in Michigan. Here’s what he said:

“They are not superior to the people of Florida, so come hell or high water we’re going to make sure that policy of Florida carries the day. And so they can keep trying to do things. But ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney I can tell you that.”

No other comment was made by the Governor or Bob Iger at this time but rest assured, Disney will respond soon, and this fight between DeSantis and Disney will continue until one or the other lands on top.

The announcement of tolls and taxes could spell out more money for Guests, especially those who come from out of state and around the world. This could lead to higher prices for what Disney fans call an already expensive experience.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of taxes and tolls for Disney? Let us know in the comments below.