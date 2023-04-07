DeSantis Vows To Destroy Disney After Being Outsmarted

After being shown up at Reedy Creek, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is turning his sights back on Disney with new promises to attempt to cripple the company.

After the Walt Disney Co. spoke out against Ron DeSantis’ controversial “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act,” more colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the company has become one of the Floridian Governor’s favorite targets.

Ron Desantis’ war on Disney began with him signing a bill into law that stripped Disney’s control of the Reedy Creek District, filling the board with Republican members in support of his cause. However, Disney’s board held a last-minute meeting to change their contract, so the new Reedy Creek Board had little to no control over the county.

One board member said the change “essentially makes Disney the government.” This has infuriated Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke out against the company during an appearance at Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Ron DeSantis Wants Disney To Pay “Come Hell or High Water”

When it came to Disney, Republican Ron DeSantis did not mince words, saying, “What Disney has tried to do is they have tried to say that they should be able to operate outside the context of our constitutional system in Florida.”

The Governor continued, “They are not superior to the people of Florida. And so come hell or high water, we’re going to make sure that that policy of Florida carries the day, and so they can keep trying to do things, but ultimately, we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney. I can tell you that.”

DeSantis went on to explain precisely how the Floridian Congress was going to handle Disney’s legal maneuvering. “There will be a lot that comes out over the next month or two, but suffice it to say, the legislature is going to void anything Disney did on the way out the door,” DeSantis threatened.

“But now that Disney has reopened this issue, we’re not just going to void the development agreement they tried to do; we’re going to look at things like taxes on hotels, we’re going to look at things like tolls on the roads, we’re going to look at things like developing some of the property that the district owns.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger has already spoken out against the Florida Governor’s actions, saying that he was just trying “to punish a company for its exercise of a constitutional right. That just seems really wrong to me, against any company or individual, but particularly against a company that means so much to the state that you live in.”

According to DeSantis himself, Iger is absolutely right.

DeSantis’ Attacks Are Purely Personal

During his remarks in Michigan, Ron DeSantis confirmed that the attacks were explicitly because Disney spoke out against his bill.

“We just had to look at this and say, ‘OK, do they have a quote, First Amendment right to be advocating for gender ideology in Kindergarten? Yeah, I guess. Is that honestly faithful to their fiduciary duty to their shareholders? I don’t think so.”

DeSantis continued, “But that’s not really in my wheelhouse as Governor, but what I can tell you as Governor is that under no circumstances should the state of Florida be subsidizing woke activism by allowing them to have their own government. So we took it away.”

Do you think Governor Ron DeSantis will get his revenge? Let us know in the comments below.