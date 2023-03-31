DeSantis Threatens Disney Over Reedy Creek: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

After Disney outmaneuvered Florida Legislature over the Reedy Creek Improvement District. In response, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued the company an ominous threat.

The Walt Disney Company has long held control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the name given to the 27,000 acres of land containing the Walt Disney World Resort. This gave them the right to build, develop, and tax the area as they seemed fit, giving Disney easier access to firefighter and paramedic response in the Parks.

However, this grace from the state of Florida was taken away after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican candidate for President.

This led DeSantis and the Floridian legislature to overturn Disney’s control of the land. DeSantis then formed a new board to replace Disney’s current board in charge of the district. But the Disney-led board had a trick up their sleeves.

Related: Fans Commend Disney For Hosting LGBTQIA+ Event In Spite of DeSantis

In February, before Desantis’ board took control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney’s board created and voted for a Royal Clause that let Disney keep control of the district until “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England…” This survivor is one-year-old Princess Lilibet of Sussex, who lives in California.

Needless to say, DeSantis and the members of the board were upset, with one board member saying, “It’s a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had more choice words to say about Disney.

DeSantis Says Reedy Creek “Has a New Sheriff In Town.”

Related: Former President Trump Calls DeSantis’ Disney Feud’ Hoax’

In front of a crowd in Smyrna, Georgia, Ron DeSantis said, “There’s a lot of little back-and-forths going on now with the state taking control, but rest assured, you know, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Afterward, DeSantis ominously added, “There’s more to come in that regard.”

While the governor never stated how he would get back at Disney, DeSantis did try to build himself up, saying, “I don’t know that it’s the appropriate use of shareholder resources to be shilling for gender ideology in kindergarten, but nevertheless, that’s what they decided to do. They basically got everything they wanted for the many decades they’ve been operating in Florida – until now because now there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Which side do you take in the Disney/DeSantis feud? Let us know in the comments below.