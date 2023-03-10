Critics Call Out DeSantis For Disney Wedding Amid Fallout of Reedy Creek Battle

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s hand-selected Central Florida Oversight Tourism District met for the first time on Wednesday after months of battles over the former Disney Reeky Creek District. The board will oversee municipal services around Walt Disney World Resort, aiming to regain power from The Walt Disney Company in Central Florida.

The battle began after Disney fans and Cast Members insisted The Walt Disney Company condemn HB 1557, the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The Republican governor allegedly warned former Disney CEO Bob Chapek not to speak out against the “anti-woke” law. He kept his word by introducing his plan to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District shortly after. Nationwide politicians from Josh Hawley to Ted Cruz got involved in the battle against The House of Mouse, with President Joe Biden joking that right-wingers wanted to storm Cinderella Castle.

Amid discussion about what DeSantis’s new committee will change about the Central Florida Disney Park, left-wing social media users called out DeSantis for once allegedly holding Walt Disney World Resort in high regard. He was such a fan that he married his wife, Casey DeSantis, there in 2009. Twitter user @MeachamDr resurfaced a photo from the Disney wedding:

Just your daily reminder that Ron DeSantis and his Dollar Tree Jackie Kennedy wannabe wife were married at Disney World. This was, of course, long before Mickey Mouse hurt his tender little feelwings.

Just your daily reminder that Ron DeSantis and his Dollar Tree Jackie Kennedy wannabe wife were married at Disney World. This was, of course, long before Mickey Mouse hurt his tender little feelwings. https://t.co/VLp5hGLWPZ — Cal Meacham (@MeachamDr) March 1, 2023

So many users mocked DeSantis that Business Insider investigated the Grand Floridian wedding. In his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” DeSantis explained that his wife’s family are “Disney Enthusiasts.” He followed her lead but insisted no Disney characters like Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck be present at the wedding.

“Our whole wedding felt right out of a fairy tale,” DeSantis wrote. He said his wife Casey looked “like a princess.”

In an interview with SiriusXM on Monday, the conservative governor admitted the location of his wedding was “ironic” after his battle against the company.

Share your thoughts on Ron DeSantis’ Disney battle with Inside the Magic in the comments.