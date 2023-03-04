DeSantis Appointee Claims Disney Water is “Turning People Gay”

Since Chapek’s reign of terror, Disney has been in an all-out war with Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis. From the scandal involving the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” to the recent feuding over the Reedy Creek development, it feels like DeSantis is vindictively putting the squeeze on the place where dreams come true, but it might have just reached a new level of ludicrousness.

Yesterday, Ron Peri was appointed by Governor DeSantis to Reedy Creek’s oversight board and made several anti-gay comments in the wake of the Parental Rights in Education Act after being inducted. Many say that the governor is punishing Disney for speaking out against the bill and its regulations, but how can they not with Peri’s recent behavior?

Governor DeSantis believes that the new board appointees will properly guide Disney in the decision making processes at the Reedy Creek district. CNN quoted DeSantis saying,

“When you lose your way, you know, you gotta have people that are going to tell you the truth, and so we hope that they can get back on…But I think all these board members very much would like to see the type of entertainment that all families can appreciate.”

Ron Peri, a former preacher and new Reedy Creek board member, has developed an unsavory reputation due to his anit-gay comments, but his recent claims about Disney pumping their tap water full of estrogen truly pushes him off the rails. Peri has said in a recent interview,

You know, there’s estrogen in the water from birth control pills. They can’t get it out… The level of testosterone in men broadly in America has declined by 50 points in the past 10 years. You know, and so, maybe that’s a part of it.” Related: Gov. DeSantis Heads to Disney to Officially Takeover Reedy Creek

News reports on CNN and The DisBoards have discussed these ridiculous claims and have logically deemed them as baseless conspiracies. With behavior like this coming from one of his trusted board members, it might be time for Governor DeSantis to seriously reevaluate his board.

