Disney Sued Over “Don’t Say Gay” Response After Months of Backlash

Following months of controversy, Disney is now facing a major lawsuit.

According to Bloomberg, The Walt Disney Company is now facing a lawsuit regarding how it handled the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” situation in Florida earlier this year. The lawsuit states that Disney created “far-reaching” financial risks by publicly opposing the Florida law.

The suit comes from Kenneth Simeone, an investor in Disney, who filed the suit in November.

Known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, this piece of legislation is as simple as the title. As stated by NPR, “The legislation prohibits any instruction about sexuality or gender between kindergarten and third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

In recent years, The Walt Disney Company has made great strides in making all its products and experiences more inclusive and welcoming to all people groups, however, one representation is becoming a big focal point for all companies across the world and Disney Guests have surely noticed a lot of changes, especially within the Disney Parks.

However, as soon as word got out that the company had supported Florida’s controversial Parental Rights law, fans, employees, and leaders were stunned. Disney eventually took a stance against the bill, which caused friction between the company and the state of Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis continuing to escalate the battle with incendiary words and even more hostile actions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to take away Disney’s Reedy Creek District in response to this. Reedy Creek, which is controlled by Disney, can issue tax-free bonds, levy taxes, oversee land use and environmental protections and provide essential public services. Recently, the Florida Governor took even more action against the district.

“The financial repercussions from Disney’s actions, and resulting harm to the company and its stockholders, have been swift and severe,’ Simeone said in his demand.

The case is Kenneth Simeone v. The Walt Disney Co., No. 2022-1120, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

What do you think about this lawsuit?

