James Cameron Backs Out of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere

News has just broken that visionary filmmaker James Cameron will not be attending the premiere of his newest film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Nearly 13 years after the original Avatar (2009), James Cameron is bringing audiences back to the world of Pandora. The film features an all-star cast consisting of Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Unfortunately, Cameron will not be able to be in the theater for the premiere as the director has contracted COVID-19, Variety reports.

At the moment, Cameron is thankfully asymptomatic and feeling well, insiders said. Whether it’s the iconic Aliens (1986) or groundbreaking Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), James Cameron is a master when it comes to nailing sequels. And the Avatar sequel is already shaping up to be something pretty special, so there’s every chance it will be superior to its 2009 predecessor.

It’s well documented that the original Avatar was a film 12 years in the making (but 4 from pre-production to release), so it’s really no surprise that Avatar: The Way of Water has taken roughly the same amount of time (adding to that delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Not only is the world of Pandora mostly computer animated, the upcoming Avatar sequel will pioneer motion capture technology far more advanced than its predecessor, which will see the film take place underwater, a task that has proved to be an enormous challenge for the filmmakers.

The other Avatar sequels have also played a part in the delay of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. That’s right — the first Avatar sequel won’t be the last, as Avatar 3 (2024), Avatar 4 (2026), and Avatar 5(2028) will each follow every two years thereafter the upcoming film.

