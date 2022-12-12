Disney’s New Film Turns Into Massive Flop, Bombing at The Box Office

Disney has an incredibly-long catalog of animated features, ranging from 2D classics to 3D epics. The Walt Disney Company’s latest animated feature film is Strange World (2022), an adventurous and ambitious new movie led by filmmaker and director Don Hall, who also co-directed some major Disney movies such as Winnie the Pooh (2011), Big Hero 6 (2014), Moana (2016), and Raya and the Last Dragon(2021).

The film officially released on November 23, 2022, and looks like another great, heartwarming Disney adventure. Unfortunately, hardly anyone showed up to see the movie, with reports indicating it could be one of the Walt Disney Company’s biggest flops of all time.

The animated movie will follow a family and motley crew of explorers spanning three generations, known as the legendary Clades. The lasThe Dom Hall and Qui Nguyen-directed epic is the 61st animated film from the animated movie giant, following the Clades family as they explore the mysterious planet Avalonia.

However, 61 may prove to be the tipping point, with Disney set to lose well over $100 million during the film’s box office run.

We had already reported on the scary-looking box office numbers for the film, but standing well over two weeks after the film’s official release, things never picked up.

As of December 12, 2022, Strange World has only grossed $53,453,692 at the worldwide box office. This is a sharp decline in returns when comparing the film to Lightyear, Disney’s other “misfire” earlier this year. That film only brought in $226.4 million at the worldwide box office, a number that was also considered extremely poor.

While it’s always hard to tell how well-received a movie will be, especially since Disney’s Encanto (2021) became a smash-hit well after its official release, the audience score for Strange World is not very promising.

Strange World is facing the worst Audience Score in the Studio’s entire animation history, receiving a “B” rating on CinemaScore from moviegoers. This is now the worst rank for a Disney animated film ever and the only one to drop below an “A-.“

Have you seen the movie? What did you think of it?