Fans Proud of Disney For Hosting Massive LGBTQIA+ Summit, “Truly the Happiest Place on Earth”

Walt Disney World Resort announced on Wednesday that it would welcome the Out & Equal Workplace Summit, the largest LGBTQIA+ conference globally, with more than 5,000 attendees annually. The event will take place from September 11 through September 14, thanks to other big-name sponsors like Apple, McDonald’s, and Amazon.

This comes weeks after a government-appointed committee took over Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, a municipal privilege Walt Disney World Resort has held since 1967. Governor Ron DeSantis passed legislation to dissolve the district as retaliation after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek formally denounced the Parental Rights in Education Act, colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, and promised to pause political donations in Florida. Disney Parks fans and Cast Members protested The Walt Disney Company’s silence on the then-bill after The Mouse’s contributions to politicians that backed the bill came to light.

Fans praised the Central Florida Disney Park on social media after the conference announcement, which came on the same day that DeSantis announced plans to extend “Don’t Say Gay” through high school grades.

“Laughing because theres not a thing DeSantis can do to get back at Disney without majorly screwing himself,” said u/-_Thrown-Away_- on Reddit.

“Disney has been handed the opportunity of a lifetime to project a ‘we care about you’ image,” u/wclevel47nice wrote. “Whether it’s real or not is up for debate but Disney’s PR team are going to have a real easy year.”

Over on Twitter, @thereseinpdx shared a meme in reaction to the news that featured Mickey Mouse talking to Goofy. “You mean all the Trumpanzees, fascists, and bigots are protesting me? Yep! Now Disney truly is the Happiest Place on Earth:”

@LuvOneAnother7 pointed out that DeSantis got married at Walt Disney World Resort but seemed to have forgotten the impact its visitors’ tax dollars have on Florida’s economy:

Did DeSantis forget he got MARRIED at Disney?? DeSantis knows if Disney moves their park to another state Florida’s tourism industry will PLUMMET and everyone will be mad at DeSantis.

