JoJo Siwa Says She Realized She Was Gay at Disney World

JoJo Siwa and other influencers were invited to a media preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park last week. The dancer, singer, and actress is best known for her appearances on Dance Moms, Nickelodeon, and her iconic JoJo bows, but she turned heads when she came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in 2021.

An avid Disney fan, Siwa has been spotted on dates at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. But the Disney Parks are much more special to the young star than many realized.

In an exclusive interview with People at Walt Disney World Resort, Siwa shared how the Central Florida Disney Park changed her life. “I have a lot of really fun memories here,” she said. “I have a lot of really hard memories here, but I have grown a lot at Disney.”

“I fell in love for the first time at Disney World. I realized I was gay at Disney World,” she continued. “I went through stages of heartbreak at Disney World. There’s been a lot in my personal life that Disney World has really attributed to.”

“I was here for 14 days with a girl that was my really good friend, and I realized that, ‘Oh, I like her,’” Siwa explained, likely referring to ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew. “And having all those feelings while just being in the most magical place in the world and the happiest place on Earth was so cool. We’re not together anymore, but we did have some really fun, happy memories here.”

The dancer recalled the “tension” of sitting beside each other on rides and holding hands to imitate her brother and his girlfriend: “We thought it was funny. But really, we both just wanted to hold hands. Those memories just make my heart so happy.”

Despite the hardships, Siwa said she makes “the sweetest memories” whenever she visits Disney Parks. As for TRON Lightcycle / Run? Siwa was “so excited” to ride for the first time.

