“I Didn’t Feel Safe at Nickelodeon,” Protests Take Over Studio’s Front Door

Major protests are taking over the front doors of Nickelodeon following several claims of abuse coming from the studio.

Nickelodeon emerged as one of the most popular alternatives for children content in 1990s and 2000s, resulting in several classics including cartoons like SpongeBob Squarepants, Jimmy Neutron, Rugrats, The Fairly Odd Parents, as well as sitcoms aimed at teens and preteens like Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, All That, iCarly, Victorious, and others.

However, the studio has received its fair share of allegations as of late from several former actresses– spearheaded by former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy– of abuse and much more.

Now, actress Alexa Nicholas, best known for appearing on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, shared that “she didn’t feel safe” during her stint on the series. On Thursday, she staged a protest outside the company’s headquarters in Burbank, California, on Thursday.

Twitter user @PopBase shared a couple of photos from the protests.

‘Zoey 101’ star Alexa Nikolas protests outside Nickelodeon headquarters. The signs include “Nickelodeon didn’t protect me,” “Eat predators” and “Sickelodeon.”

‘Zoey 101’ star Alexa Nikolas protests outside Nickelodeon headquarters. The signs include “Nickelodeon didn’t protect me,” “Eat predators” and “Sickelodeon.” pic.twitter.com/5M1M4SU1sh — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2022

In an interview with TMZ, Nikolas called entire stint with the studio “traumatic.” In the interview, she says that she “felt silenced” and that any actors who have been offended by Nickelodeon deserve an apology.

This comes on the heels of Jennette McCurdy’s autobiography “I’m Glad My Mom Died” being released in which the actress details several instances of alleged abuse while working for Nickelodeon.

In one recent article about her experiences as a child actor alongside other famous faces like Miranda Cosgrove, quotes from McCurdy’s new autobiography are shared:

The child actors, she claims, were pitted against each other. She was encouraged to drink alcohol, yelled at while filming her first kiss, given borderline-appropriate massages, then claims she was offered money not to speak out. “Nickelodeon is offering me $300,000 in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show?” McCurdy writes in her book. “This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass?”

Another former star who has spoken out against the studios include JoJo Siwa, who has had a rocky relationship with the company since they elected to reportedly abandon her.

What do you think of these allegations against Nickelodeon?