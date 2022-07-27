‘Full House’ Star Apologizes After Being Called “The Rudest Celebrity Ever”

A Full House star was recently pegged as “the rudest celebrity ever” by another celebrity.

In a viral TikTok, JoJo Siwa took part in a trend where she revealed several different thoughts about celebrities she had met, including her celebrity crush in Miley Cyrus, the coolest celebrity she had ever met in Elton John, the celebrity who “did her dirty” in Spongebob Squarepants, and the rudest celebrity she had ever met, who she pegged as Candace Cameron Bure.

Many fans speculated that Spongebob Squarepants was used as a way to call out Nickelodeon as a whole following Siwa’s rocky relationship with the company.

After the TikTok went viral, Candace Cameron Bure shared on Instagram that she reached out to JoJo Siwa as she was shocked to hear her name being tabbed in that category.

In her Instagram post, Bure shared that she had gotten in touch with Siwa after seeing the TikTok. Though Siwa said it wasn’t a big deal, the former Nickelodeon star shared that when the two were on the red carpet for the Fuller House premiere, she had asked to get a picture with Candace Cameron.

The Full House star said “not right now,” but ended up taking pictures with others. Because of that, Bure apologized for “breaking Siwa’s 11-year-old heart.”

Siwa, who recently shot to fame after her “Dance Mom” days, said she now understands what it’s like in the public eye. While the run-in was years ago, Siwa told Bure that “I do remember that.” Bure responded, “As a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way, and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter.”

With the TikTok drama cleared up, Bure also said the main takeaways from the social media incident are lessons in kindness, mindfulness, and grace.

“No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok could do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter. … We all influence the people around us,” Bure said.

Candace Cameron Bure is best known for her role as DJ Tanner in the hit ABC television series Full House and the subsequent Netflix series Fuller House. In addition, she starred in several more Hallmark movies, including Puppy Love, A Christmas Detour, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Christmas Town, Christmas Sister Swap, Christmas Under Wraps, and many others.

Full House was a hit ABC television series starring Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen.

