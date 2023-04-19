New Reedy Creek Board Member to Outlaw COVID-19 Vaccine or Mask Mandates at Disney World

Reedy Creek is changing fast.

Governor Ron DeSantis hand-selected members for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) Board, which took over the Reedy Creek Improvement District at Walt Disney World Resort in February. On Wednesday morning, the board members officially voted to fire the previous planning board and replace it with themselves.

Multiple CFTOD Board members introduced agenda items at Wednesday’s meeting, including Vice-Chair Michael Sasso. Following Republican DeSantis’s footsteps, Sasso proposed banning any COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates throughout the district. According to KCRG 9, the rule would explicitly prohibit “anyone from being barred from its offices for not wearing a face mask or not having the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Walt Disney World Resort removed indoor mask mandates in its Theme Parks in 2022. COVID-19 vaccines are no longer required to visit or work at the Central Florida Disney Park, but a lawsuit from a former Cast Member fired for not complying with the mandate is ongoing.

Accusations flew about The Walt Disney Company during the public board meeting following shocking news weeks ago that Disney had effectively made Reedy Creek powerless before handing it over to DeSantis’s board. A King Charles Clause placed on the board prevents its members from using Disney trademarks or doing anything besides essential municipal management until 22 years after the death of the last current living descendent of the British Monarch.

It’s been a year since Gov. DeSantis dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District in retaliation for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s public condemnation of the Parental Rights In Education Act, or “Don’t Say Gay” law. After initially remaining silent, The Walt Disney Company promised to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community and pause campaign donations to politicians who supported the legislation.

