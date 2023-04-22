As the conflicts between Governor DeSantis and Disney continue in Florida, another state has said it’s open to welcoming Walt Disney World.

While the feud between Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company continues in Florida, dividing audiences and concerning Disney fans thinking of the future of the Orlando-based Resort, it would appear that Disney has more options than one would think, as another state has publicly commented on their desire to welcome the company with arms wide open.

Inside the Magic recently wrote about a new legislation that invited Walt Disney World Resort to move to North Carolina. Of course, seeing Mickey Mouse pack his bags and move to the Tar Heel State is highly unlikely. Still, the wild idea hasn’t stopped other states in America from opening their doors to welcome Cinderella Castle, along with the significant tax paychecks from The Walt Disney Company, which remains the largest taxpayer in Florida.

Earlier today, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez sent an open letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, inviting Walt Disney World Resort to move to Hidalgo County, the seventh most populous County in Texas, to support the company in overcoming the challenges it faces in Florida.

“Government should always help, not hinder business,” said Judge Cortez, adding, “Disney’s response to the legislative actions and executive rhetoric of Florida have been impressive and appropriate under [Iger’s] stewardship.”

Judge Cortez’s letter continues, “Should there come a time when Disney begins to exercise any contingency that might include relocation of your theme park in Florida, know that Hidalgo County extends an open invitation to relocate to the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.”

Judge Cortez continued to mention the benefits of relocating the Orlando-based Resort to Texas, including better proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, an outstanding business environment, a 12% County growth over the past decade, a younger workforce median age, and higher graduation rates than 15 other states.

“And our proximity to Mexico would provide Disney with a potential binational market of 2.67 million people, making us the second largest cross border market in the country, only behind San Diego-Tijuana,” continued Judge Cortez, adding, “We would love to have you visit our community and discuss options that you may have for the future of Disney’s theme park division.” You can click here to read Judge Richard F. Cortez’s complete letter as published on Twitter.

Would Disney World relocate to an open state?

As mentioned above, seeing Mickey Mouse take out his suitcase and pack up his dream — along with Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, hotels, water parks, and more — is highly unlikely. However, thinking that The Walt Disney Company could move forward with plans of expansion, rather than relocation, in the near future is not farfetched.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year, NBCUniversal announced that the theme park and entertainment giant would open a brand-new theme park in Frisco, Texas, and a year-round Halloween experience in Las Vegas, Nevada. And considering the constant competition between Disney and Universal theme parks, it would be no surprise to hear Disney announce similar plans for expansion in the future.

However, this remains purely speculative as of this article’s publishing, as Disney has not released any official statements to confirm or deny an expansion plan. Inside the Magic will keep you updated should Disney decide to move forward on an expansion plan.

A quick recap of the DeSantis vs. Disney World ordeal

Following the year-long battle Ron DeSantis started against Disney after the company opposed the divisive Parental Rights in Education — commonly known as “Don’t Say Gay” — law, the Florida Governor has threatened retaliation against Walt Disney World Resort. Frustration grew among DeSantis’ board after finding out about Disney’s “secret” maneuver to save the Reedy Creek Improvement District, causing DeSantis to discuss the implementation of taxes and tolls and even the construction of a state prison next to Walt Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — to retaliate against the company. With victories on both sides, it would appear that this tug-war is far from over.

Do you think it’s “Time to be movin’ along” for Disney World? Would you like to see a Disney Park open in another state? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!