According to Political Poll, Americans Agree With Ron DeSantis Over Disney Feud

A new poll from the Harvard CAPS / Harris, a monthly survey released by Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies and Harris Insights and Analytics, shows some enlightening results that address the country as a whole. It also reveals whose side Americans are on regarding the Disney vs. DeSantis battle in Florida.

These days, a Disney fan can’t enjoy a few hours without seeing more political news when it comes to the Walt Disney World Resort unless you cover your eyes and ears. By now, there is no need to recap the situation as the story has been told a million times. For those who frequently stop by Inside The Magic, it seems as if every other story is about the Ron DeSantis feud with the House of Mouse. Unfortunately, these are the times we’re living in.

The media has covered the topic for months now; even SNL has poked fun at the political climate happening over at the Magic Kingdom. The subject ended up on a recent Harvard CAPS / Harris poll that gets set out to Americans who participate in the survey every month. The poll asked Americans several questions, one of them being the following:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to limit Disney’s autonomy in Florida by appointing an oversight board and threatening to remove its special tax status. DeSantis’ actions are widely considered a response to Disney’s opposition to the legislation that DeSantis signed in 2022 that prohibited elementary school classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. Do you support or oppose DeSantis’ actions?

The results? While it isn’t a landslide, it would appear that a majority of Americans who took the survey supported the Florida governor.

It’s important to remember that not everyone participates in this survey, but it is a legitimate means of gauging where Americans are at. The Harvard CAPS / Harris polls are considered to be one of the most accurate when it comes to researching political topics. This could be a real insight into what the political climate could look like in the 2024 Election.

The poll also asked a few other political questions that rendered some more disappointing outcomes. They asked those taking the poll if they felt optimistic about the country’s future, resulting in 2 out of 5 Americans agreeing they were confident about it. Americans also believe we are currently not on the right track and fear for their job security in the future. Yikes.

As mentioned earlier, these are the times we’re living in. It would be nice if those who needed a break from reality could visit a Disney Park without being slammed with political news every time. Disney has always been an escape from the chaotic world at times, but now the company seems to be drowning in the same problems it was designed to help people forget about.

How do you feel about the poll results? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.