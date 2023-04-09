Fans Are Loving SNL’s Gay Jafar and His Attack on Ron DeSantis

Iconic Disney villain, Jafar, stopped by Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza last night to comment on the battle between Florida State Governor and the House of Mouse, where he claimed everyone loves Disney, even Ron DeSantis because his “dumbass got married there.”

If you’re up-to-date on your Disney news, you may already be familiar with the current conflict between Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The two have been going back and forth ever since the “Don’t Say Gay” bill was introduced last year, which has led to constant retaliation from both sides. The Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live has previously commented on the issue, but this past weekend audience was treated to a special visit by one of Disney’s most villainous characters, Jafar. And boy, did he have some comments for DeSantis.

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live‘s first East Asian-American cast member and fan-favorite of the more recent seasons, slayed last night in his portrayal as an openly gay Jafar from the Disney classic Aladdin (1992). Jafar poked fun at the drama between Disney and DeSantis in a three-minute-long bit filled with hilarious zingers on the subject. It’s almost hard to pick one best moment, as Yang delivered a stellar performance that has fans shouting, “Give him an Emmy!”

Jafar took his stance, claiming it’s too late to remove anything gay from Disney World. “If you open up Grinder on Main Street, U.S.A., the app explodes,” says Jafar. He also listed other Disney characters in the LGBTQ community, including Ursula, Scar, and even Mulan.

In one highlight of the bit, Jafar pointed out the irony of DeSantis having his wedding at the Walt Disney World Resort. Jafar addressed the Governor, saying, “Everyone loves Disney, including you. Because your dumbass got married there. And that’s the gayest thing you can do”. The comment refers to the actual true story DeSantis revealed in his memoirs, The Courage to Be Free.

Yang finishes off his performance as Jafar by telling Ron DeSantis, “The gay shall stay.” While this may upset some of the fans that have grown tired of seeing Disney respect all forms of love and treat the LGBTQ community like equals, most fans are loving the satire and are here for it.

Disney villain Jafar stops by the Update desk to talk Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/ftjXNaLKfX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

Indeed Yang would have made a great Jafar in the live-action Aladdin (2019) because his portrayal stole the show last night. If you missed it, you can check out the entire segment on SNL’s social media.

What’s your favorite moment from the gay Jafar SNL bit? Let us know in the comments below.