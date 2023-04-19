This New Legislation Could Move Disney World to Another State

Before you scream out, clickbait! and off with his head, just listen. A Southern State has officially filed a Bill that could invite Disney World to move on and out of Florida.

Will Disney make such an enormous move?! I don’t believe so; how on Earth would Disney World even accomplish such an impossible task? What, just pick up the entire WDW area and move it over? (cue the Patrick Star memes).

Why is this state even considering such a ludicrous idea? Well, here’s why in a nutshell.

The Ongoing Political Battle Between Ron DeSantis & Disney (And Reedy Creek, Too)

This political storm began in 2022 after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed.

A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down.

DeSantis went on to comment and say that he thinks Disney crossed the line with their political stance. But DeSantis and Disney have been at war since Chapek was CEO.

But Florida approved the law, which prohibits teachers from leading classroom lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third-grade students.

DeSantis went straight into action after company executives criticized the bill and said they would work to repeal it. Since then, it’s been an open fire between Disney and DeSantis.

Now it’s DeSantis, Disney, and Reedy Creek as more political drama swirls out of control. The battle focuses on the most powerful in Florida: Disney or DeSantis. Even former United States President Donald Trump sided with Disney on this issue of control in Florida.

DeSantis has wanted to add tolls and taxes on Walt Disney World Parks, Disney Resorts, and its roads. This would benefit no one as people like you and me would be paying for it in the long run.

This Southern State Wants Disney World to Come On Over

Now that you know what has happened between Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney, let’s get into which state offers Disney World a new home. There’s more to this DeSantis vs. Disney vs. Reedy Creek, but I don’t have enough time to lay it all flat for everyone (sorry, folks).

In a recent news article by MyFox8, a Senate Bill was filed to try and have the entirety of Walt Disney World move ultimately to another state.

That state in question is North Carolina. A Democrat from Guilford County in Greensboro, N.C., filed for Senate Bill 594, titled “Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act,” which would give Disney a brand-new home, including all four of their Parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT Center, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, all Disney World Resorts, Disney golf courses, everything).

The Democrat who proposed Senate Bill 594, State Senator Michael Garrett, now has more support from the Democratic party of North Carolina joining him on this matter. Chad Chaudhuri, Democrat from Wake, who is also a Democratic caucus leader, wants to try and lure WDW to N.C. and asked for $750,000 to do so starting in July.

Per a statement released by Garrett, he had this to say on this matter:

“North Carolina is a great place to do business. Politicians who put their state’s economy at risk to boost their own selfish political ambitions are a liability. In North Carolina, we’ve learned this lesson the hard way. When HB2, the so-called ‘bathroom bill’ passed, other states capitalized on our state’s disgraceful misstep. I welcome The Walt Disney Company and all other businesses seeking refuge from the culture war madness currently gripping the great state of Florida.”

I’m not sure about you, but moving the biggest theme Park in the world won’t happen overnight and definitely won’t be accessible at all. We’re talking about thousands of jobs, millions of dollars, and changing an entire financial ecosystem.

I just don’t see this happening – at all. This is all just a political stunt by a state who saw an investment opportunity for their future (and political party).

Politics and money aside, what do you think about this matter? Do you see Walt Disney World moving to an entirely different state?