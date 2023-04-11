DeSantis’s Reedy Creek Board Introduces “Superior Authority” Resolution to Fight Back Against Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will stop at nothing to get revenge on Walt Disney World Resort. The Walt Disney Company played a trick on the conservative Governor, revealing it had effectively stripped the Reedy Creek Improvement District of its power just one day before his appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board took charge.

DeSantis vowed to win all battles against The Mouse in an interview last week, suggesting he may implement hotel taxes and toll roads around the Central Florida Disney Park. On Tuesday, his board revealed that ahead of taking legal action against The Walt Disney Company, it would introduce a “superior authority” resolution. Spectrum News 13 reporter Ashley Carter shared the board’s statement on Twitter:

The next chapter in the DeSantis vs Disney (Reedy Creek) saga: The Central Florida Tourism District plans to meet April 19 and introduce “Resolution No. 639,” according to a public notice. The district is seeking to amend the Reedy Creek Land Development Regulations. The notice mentions Article 6, Chapter 6-90 and Article 7, Chapter 7-20 and Chapter 7-30 of the RCID land development regulations. Those outline process for amending the regulations, responsibilities of the board of supervisors for planning and development and the planning board.

pic.twitter.com/z7QTagOSA0 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 11, 2023

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board will meet on April 19 to introduce Resolution No. 639, which will claim superior authority over the former Reedy Creek and amend changes made by Disney. It would replace the Planning Board with a Board of Supervisors who would be “the final decision-making authority for the District.” No appeals could be made to the board’s decisions.

The changes would also remove the current three-year term limits for board members.

More on the Reedy Creek v. DeSantis Battle

This all began in February of 2022 when Gov. DeSantis introduced the Parental Rights in Education Act. Colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, it essentially forbids discussion of sexuality and gender with children and empowers teachers to out children to their parents.

Disney Parks fans and Cast Members protested after The Walt Disney Company’s donations to politicians who supported the bill surfaced. After initially remaining silent and despite an explicit warning from Gov. DeSantis, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly condemned the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

In response, DeSantis introduced and passed legislation to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District. After the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board took over in February, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that he felt the company did what was right in denouncing “Don’t Say Gay.”

