Disney Park Isn’t Leaving Florida, But They Might Do This…

There’s been a lot of talk going around about Disney changing states due to Governor DeSantis’s hardcore right-wing agenda and ongoing feud with the Magic Kingdom. Recently, the people of North Carolina stated their interest in welcoming a Disney Park to the Tar-Heel State, and the possibility certainly is there. However, will Disney really pack everything up and hit the road up north?

The short answer is no. Walt Disney World will forever be known as a Florida landmark, end of discussion. That being said, Disney still has the resources, the influence, and maybe even the desire to build a third U.S. Park. The question is, will they do it?

A Whole New Disney Park?

It doesn’t matter if it’s North Carolina, Texas, or Mississippi; the notion of Disney entertaining the idea of a new Park in a new state with a new environment is worth discussing. While North Carolina might be open to it, the proposed Park in question will be leaps and bounds different from either one in California or Florida, and it might not be all castles and rollercoasters.

Disney didn’t just pick a spot and build a theme park, not even Walt was that bold. They cultivated and created their own environment where the project could thrive. Any state that Disney chooses will have to fit a certain mold to accommodate the Disney bubble.

Both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort, were absolute monuments to the magic of Disney, essentially on a city-sized scale. It would be extremely unlikely, though not impossible, that Disney would build a third project of that size. However, they can (and have) build resorts outside of Florida and California.

Multiple Disney Properties

When most fans think of Disney destinations, they commonly think of Disneyland and Disney World, maybe even the cruise lines to Castaway Key, but they hardly consider the other properties in other states. Not only does Disney have Aulani in Hawaii, but a cozy beach resort on Hilton Head Island as well. If Disney wants to build a new location outside of DeSantis’ grasp, it’s going to be another one of these.

Disney already has beachfront property, so why wouldn’t they want something further inland? A magical place up in the mountains of North Carolina similar to the Wilderness Lodge would be a tremendous success, especially for those who don’t like the Disney Park crowds.

While there is no confirmation or any plans for Disney to embark on such a venture, they have the means and reasoning to entertain the notion, and a resort is far easier to build than an entire theme park. He might not be getting a castle, but Mickey still might find a new home outside of Orlando.

