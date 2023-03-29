A First-Timer’s Guide to Disney Springs

Considering visiting Disney Springs on your Walt Disney World vacation? You should! While it may not be one of the four theme parks (The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), Disney Springs has a lot to offer for everyone in your family. From unique souvenirs to delicious dining options to thrilling nighttime entertainment, there is a whole lot to do at Disney Springs!

But how do you know where to start? And what to see? What do you need to know? Never fear, here is your complete first-timer’s guide to visiting Disney Springs, so you can make sure you have a magical experience.

Visiting Disney Springs

Who can visit Disney Springs?

In short, everyone! Disney Springs is completely open to the public every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. You do NOT need park admission to visit Disney Springs, nor do you need a reservation. It’s completely free to enter AND park at, so your family can enjoy it without paying additional admission. You can visit if you’re staying both on or off Disney property, and all ages can visit.

How do you get to Disney Springs?

There are many ways to get to Disney Springs. If you brought or are renting a car, you can drive and park at one of the Disney Springs parking garages. They are free to park in, but on weekend nights they’ll fill up quickly. If you’re staying at a Disney Resort Hotel, you can also take complimentary bus transportation from your Resort to Disney Springs or take the bus from the Parks. Finally, if you’re staying at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, or Disney’s Port Orleans Resort (both French Quarter and Riverside), you can take complimentary water transportation to Disney Springs. Guests staying at Saratoga Springs can also walk to Disney Springs, although the length of the walk will depend on where your room is (Congress Park is closest to Disney Springs).

What are the rules at Disney Springs?

Disney Springs has the same rules and regulations that any of the four Disney Parks do. You may not bring in any prohibited items like drugs, alcohol, or weapons – however, select Disney Springs restaurants do allow you to bring your own wine with a corkage fee. Make sure you check with the restaurant because there will be a bag check when you enter Disney Springs. Smoking is also not allowed inside Disney Springs. You also may not bring in hard coolers, folding chairs, glass containers (excluding baby food), noisemakers, large strollers, wagons, or oversized bags.

When should I visit Disney Springs?

Disney Springs is a great option for a “break” day in your trip, giving you the option of sleeping in, spending some time poolside at your Resort, and heading there for the afternoon and evening. It’s also a great place to go after finishing early at a Park, like Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which often closes earlier in the evening. You should know that it will be MUCH busier on Fridays and the weekend as locals head there for after-work shopping and recreation, so go on a weekday if you don’t want to deal with the crowds.

Shopping at Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the number one place at Walt Disney World to fulfill your shopping needs. Every kind of store imaginable is here, from classic Disney souvenirs to high-end retailers. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights and must-sees on your shopping trip.

What Disney stores are in Disney Springs?

Disney Springs is one of the best places to get Disney souvenirs. While you want to make sure to check shopDisney or ask a Cast Member if you’re looking for a specific item, Disney Springs has a massive selection if you’re unsure. You will absolutely want to stop at World of Disney, the largest Disney store in the world, for anything and everything, from apparel to home goods to toys and so much more. Also, check out the Marketplace Co-Op for specialty items like kitchenware, phone cases, and retro items. DisneyStyle is home to fashionable Disney apparel, and Once Upon a Toy is a great place to shop for the latest Disney toys. There are also specialty stores for Marvel and Star Wars.

What non-Disney stores are in Disney Springs?

Disney Springs also has a wide selection of unique stores and non-Disney retailers. There are upscale locations like Kate Spade, Coach, and Anthropologie, and familiar chains like Uniqlo and lululemon. Enjoy unique shopping experiences at the M&M Store and The LEGO Store or boutiques with items you can’t get anywhere else! The non-Disney shopping at Disney Springs tends to be on the expensive side, but you can discover some fantastic finds here.

Dining at Disney Springs

If there’s one thing Disney Springs is great for besides shopping, it’s dining. Some of the best Disney restaurants are at Disney Springs, and if you only went to the theme parks, you wouldn’t know it!

What are the best table service restaurants at Disney Springs?

Disney Springs has a lot to offer in terms of table service. For homestyle Florida cooking, try Art Smith’s Homecomin’, famous for its fried chicken. Raglan Road Irish Pub offers classic pub fare and live entertainment, and the nearby Morimoto Asia is delicious Asian fusion. If you’re looking for something really unique, try The Edison, a modern-day speakeasy with great drinks and live music. Finally, for some amazing waterfront dining, head to The BOATHOUSE, where you can dine on fresh seafood while watching their famous Amphicar. Make sure to reserve dining reservations at these popular spots.

What are the best quick-service restaurants at Disney Springs?

If you’re not looking to sit down for a long meal, Disney Springs has several delicious quick-service options. A fan-favorite is Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy, home to delicious chicken and 30+ sauces to try. If pizza is more your game, head to Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, where everyone in your family can customize their own made-to-order pizza. Even if the line is long, you’re going to want to try Gideon’s Bakehouse, home to amazing half-pound cookies. The Polite Pig features delicious barbecue, D-Luxe Burger has great burgers and sandwiches, and Cookes of Dublin is a great place for fresh fish and chips!

What are the best bars at Disney Springs?

If you’re headed to an adults-only night out at Disney Springs, there are lots of amazing bars and lounges to try. You can visit the bar at The Edison without a reservation and sample some Prohibition-era cocktail creations. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, themed after Indiana Jones, is a great place for drinks and delicious small plates. You can also visit Hole in the Wall, outside of Raglan Road, for an authentic Irish beer or cider. Make sure to stop by Dockside Margaritas for a great waterfront drink too!

Entertainment at Disney Springs

Finally, Disney Springs isn’t just about shopping and dining. There are plenty of entertainment experiences for all ages to enjoy! You can take in a movie at AMC Disney Springs 24, which is also a Dine-In theater, meaning you can get dinner and a show. There are a lot of live music venues like House of Blues, which often features concerts from notable artists, Raglan Road, which has live Irish music and dancing, The Edison, which features live music, dancing, and aerialists, and much more. A highlight is Drawn to Life Presented By Cirque du Soliel, a gorgeous circus performance inspired by the magic of Disney Animation – this requires a separate ticket, so make sure to book yours beforehand.

You can also visit Splitsville Luxury Lanes, a dine-in bowling alley, for a night of food and fun. Or, take to the skies on the famous Aerophile hot air balloon, which gives you stunning, 360 views of the Walt Disney World Resort. Ever thought about taking a drive on the water? You can in an Amphicar at the Boathouse, a car that transforms into a boat and takes you on a scenic tour of Disney Springs’ waterways.

Whatever you choose to do at Disney Springs, there’s something for everyone, and you probably won’t do it all in one trip. We’ll see you there!