Disney Springs Adding All New Dining Experience

With all the exciting announcements coming to Walt Disney World, Disney Springs had to get in on the action.

Disney Springs is a dining, shopping, and entertainment district at Walt Disney World Resort. It’s home to restaurants like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and Gideon’s Bakehouse, stores including World of Disney, Basin, and Uniqlo, and entertainment offerings such as House of Blues, Cirque Du Soleil, and Splitsville Bowling Alley.

It’s a great way for Disney World Guests to have a more relaxing day or evening, eat something other than theme park food, or get some shopping done. With the variety of free entertainment and shows that can also be found throughout the area, it’s a preferred place to take a break from a long Park day without going back to the hotel. Today, Disney announced that Disney Springs will have two all-new offerings coming to the district later this year, a brand-new store and a restaurant.

Summer House on the Lake will bring all the breezy, relaxed vibes of the beach straight to Disney Springs. The California-inspired menu will include dishes like pizza and sandwiches, but boasts that everything is made from simple and sustainable ingredients. The restaurant will also add the alcoholic offerings at Springs and will feature an exclusive Summer House Rosé and a selection of cocktails, beer, and wine. The Cookie Jar is a market within Summer House that will offer a variety of desserts and other freshly made pastries.

Guests will be seated in one of three outdoor dining patios, each of which will offer a view of Lake Buena Vista, the lake around which Disney Springs was built. The restaurant joins several others at Springs, but with its distinctly California beach vibes, is sure to stand out and bring a little of the west coast to the east.

 

