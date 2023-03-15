Brand New Store Coming to Disney Springs

Walt Disney World is holding a media event this week to celebrate the opening of a wide variety of new attractions and offerings, including TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom and Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This also came with a slew of announcements, including new character meet-and-greets and new entertainment coming to EPCOT.

One of those announcements slid under the radar, though, and it has to do with Disney Springs.

Disney Springs is Walt Disney World’s shopping and entertainment district, and it’s home to some of the best shopping and restaurants on Disney property. Guests can enjoy a relaxing day of shopping for anything from Disney souvenirs to luxury products and cap off their evening with a delicious meal or refreshing drink at the bar.

Many changes have come to Disney Springs in the past decade, including the revamping and rebranding of the entire area from Downtown Disney to Disney Springs. In the renovation, the district garnered a more upscale feel with the inclusion of high-end stores like Free People, Lily Pulitzer, and Pandora Jewelry. The renovation also included the demolition of DisneyQuest, the indoor interactive arcade, and the introduction of a brand new Cirque du Soliel show, Drawn to Life.

Recently, the M&M Store opened at Disney Springs, and both the UGG Store and Sunglass Icon closed, one permanently and one for refurbishment. Today, Disney announced a brand new store coming to the district.

Corkcicle will have its first-ever retail location later this spring in Disney Springs. The company began as an Orlando-owned small business before growing into the giant it is today. The company is known for its insulated tumblers, canteens, cold cups, and wine glasses, which come in a variety of colors and designs.

They have had a long partnership with Disney, with many of their products featuring Disney designs. They are also a frequent sponsor for Disney events like the Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT and runDisney marathons. Specific locations or opening dates have not been announced yet, but they may take over the space previously occupied by the UGG Store.