Disney’s Aulani Offers Guests Extra Magical Wake Up Call

The Walt Disney Company is widely known for its theme Park Resorts worldwide. Though planning a visit to one of the company’s theme Park destinations is fantastic, there are other ways to experience Disney magic without going to the Parks.

Aulani is a luxury Disney-owned Resort on the island of O’ahu, Hawai’i. A Guest-favorite location and often a bucket list item for many Disney fans. While there are no rides on the property, Guests can still say hi to Mickey Mouse, Stitch, Moana, and even Duffy and Shellie May, experience a wide variety of activities, enjoy delicious meals and beverages and, of course, interact with and learn from the culture of the island.

The official Aulani website describes this cultural connection as follows:

CULTURAL CONNECTION

“Aulani” means “messenger of a chief.” Here, you’ll discover the legends of the Hawaiian islands. Imaginatively designed to embrace time-honored traditions, Aulani Resort offers an array of Hawaiian-inspired experiences, including: Contemporary Hawaiian art and design throughout the Resort

World-class entertainment, including fireside storytelling, movie nights under the stars, and visits from Disney Characters

Hawaiian activities and crafts, including hula and lei-making classes

Island excursions, from surf lessons to hiking and more

With cultural experiences, activities for the entire family, and breathtaking sights, this Resort would appear to have everything Guests would want. Still, there is one more detail to make the experience even more magical.

Every day at 7:00 am, Guests can experience the most magical wake-up call as they open their balcony door to enjoy the sounds of Aulani: Music of the Maka’ala being played on speakers throughout the Resort as the sun comes up on the island. Dis You Know official (@disyouknowofficial) shared a video of the experience on TikTok, which you can see down below:

The signature soundtrack for the Resort was created by Mark Mancina, who has composed songs for several Disney films in collaboration with legendary Hawaiian musician Keali’i Reichel. According to reviews, the soundtrack perfectly captures the magic of Aulani, proving that both Mancina and Reichel are masters of their art. This is not a new offering, however, it is one that many may not know if they have yet to stay at the Resort!

The soundtrack can be streamed on several music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music for listeners to enjoy, whether they want to remember their last visit to Aulani, prepare for their next one, or relax listening to the sounds of the Resort if they haven’t experienced it before.

At Disney Aulani, Guests can take selfies with their favorite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy Duck, Chip ‘n Dale, Duffy, Shellie May, Moana, and Stitch. Guests can also enjoy several beach and pool activities for all ages and world-class shows and entertainment offerings, indulge in a relaxing day at the spa and shop at Aulani Resort and around the island of O’ahu.

