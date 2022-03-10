SIGNIFICANT Change to COVID-19 Protocols Affects One Disney Resort

Recently, we reported that Walt Disney World changed its face mask policy for those who are fully vaccinated, now stating that face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Additionally, Disney Cruise Line followed suite as they announced face masks will become optional for most indoor locations aboard their four ships — Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, or Disney Fantasy — and their soon-to-be newest ship, Disney Wish.

Now, another Disney Resort is making a significant change to its COVID-19 protocols.

If Disney fans were wishing to visit Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa, because of the Hawaii’s “Safe Travels” program, those who did not want to quarantine for five days had to either be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.

Now, as the world continues to move forward amidst the ongoing pandemic, the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program is ending and those visiting Aulani will no longer need proof of COVID vaccine or negative test to avoid quarantine. Per the official website:

NOTICE: At the end of the day, March 25, 2022, the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program will conclude. Beginning March 26, 2022, there will be no COVID-related requirements for arriving domestic passengers. Travelers arriving in Hawai‘i directly from international airports must still comply with U.S. federal requirements; consult with your airline.

Aulani’s website also notes this:

Beginning March 26, 2022, the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program will conclude and there will be no COVID-related travel requirements for arriving domestic guests. International guests must continue to follow the travel requirements put in place by the federal government. Government travel requirements are subject to change.

In regards to face coverings, they are still required for Guests ages 2 and older and must be worn in all indoor locations. Per the official Aulani website:

Face coverings are required for each Guest age 2 and up, and must be worn in all indoor locations, including Laniwai – A Disney Spa, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing. Face coverings are optional in outdoor common areas at Aulani Resort.

If you are wishing to visit Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa, be sure to check the official Aulani website to learn more about the current rules and regulations.

Do you have plans to visit Hawaii? How do you feel about the change? Let us know in the comments below.