Disney Warns Guests of Potential New State Protocols Regarding Booster

If you have an upcoming Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa vacation, there are some possible travel changes you need to be aware of regarding the COVID-19 booster shot and quarantining.

And Disney is now emailing Guests, warning them of these potential changes.

Last week, we reported that Hawaii will likely change their current travel protocols. Currently, under the rules of Hawaii’s “Safe Travels” program, those who don’t want to quarantine for five days must either be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.

Soon, however, the state of Hawaii may require travelers wanting to visit the state of Hawaii to have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster if they want to skip quarantine, as the definition of “fully vaccinated” may include booster shots.

During a recent livestream with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Governor David Ige stated, “We know that the community needs time to react to that, so we would have to provide at least two weeks for those who may not be up-to-date to go to have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they need to.”

This means fully vaccinated travelers who haven’t received a booster shot will have to quarantine in Hawaii for five days.

Now, Disney is emailing Guests with upcoming Aulani vacations, warning them of this possible change:

Aloha Guest, We are delighted you have chosen to stay with us at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Ko Olina. We are looking forward to welcoming you soon. As you prepare for your upcoming trip, please be advised that the Government of Hawaii is considering changes to Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program. Specifically, travelers planning to utilize their vaccine status to receive an exemption to the State of Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine may be required to be up to date on their COVID-19 booster shots. Please continue to stay updated on the latest travel requirements by visiting the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels website. As a reminder, the City & County of Honolulu also requires that all guests ages 12 and older dining on property provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours. Please stay up to date on any changes to our offerings on the Know Before You Go page at DisneyAulani.com. If you need assistance with your reservation, please contact your original booking agent. If you booked your vacation through a travel agent, please contact your travel agent directly.

All of us at Aulani Resort look forward to your arrival and wish you a truly magical stay! Sincerely, Disney Destinations, LLC

At the time of publication, this new regulation has not been officially implemented and a start date for booster requirements has not been announced. Please continue to stay updated on the latest travel requirements by visiting the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels website.

And if you are wishing to visit Aulani – A Disney Resort and Spa, be sure to check the official Aulani website to learn more about the current rules and regulations.

Do you have plans to visit Hawaii? How do you feel about this new requirement? Let us know in the comments below.