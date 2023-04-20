North Carolina’s Disney Park: What Happens When Mickey Moves

There have been recent reports of fans wanting to get Walt Disney World out of Florida, given Governor Ron DeSantis’s persistent vendetta against Disney, amongst other social turmoil. To further fuel the flames of speculation, a recent report stated that North Carolina has opened their doors to welcome a Disney Park if Florida is inhospitable. While a “tongue-in-cheek notion,” the idea of another Park on the East Coast isn’t that bad of an idea.

Logically speaking, a brand new Disney park in another state will obviously take some time to even get approved, let alone build. However, the company does have a foothold on Hilton Head, putting it just on the border in the realm of possibility. The question is, what happens if/when this goes through?

North Carolina’s Disney Park

For the record, Walt Disney World in Orlando is going nowhere, full stop. However, a new Park in addition to Disney World and its Californian cousin might be plausible. That being said, there is a multitude of pros and cons that go with that, especially considering the hold Disney has on both California and Florida. Still, doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be a massive success.

Granted, a proposal for a project like this would take an immense amount of time to pull through, and even longer to build. If a third U.S. Park were to come to fruition, Disney fans and North Carolina’s residents would have their worlds completely changed.

The Pros

Apart from the fact of having a Disney Park in their home state, North Carolina residents would have a lot to look forward to in a partnership with Disney. Orlando essentially went from swamplands to one of the most popular tourist destinations on the planet. Not only would this generate a huge job market for one of the worlds biggest corporations, but they would be an absolute tourism boom for the whole state in the process.

Additionally, consider the landscape Disney could work with, as North Carolina has both mountains and beaches that are both huge tourist magnets. Can you imagine what Disney could do with a mountainous background instead of the typical fairytale castle? Such a project might even give Dollywood a run for its money.

The Cons

A tourism boom might be a good thing for industry, but it might not be such a good thing for the people who already call the region home. A Disney Park would definitely come with an immense influx of people all flooding to get a piece of the magic, meaning more traffic and a growing population for those who decide to move just to be closer to a Disney Park.

Not only that, but Disney’s influence would have an effect on the lifestyle of whatever town they choose to build in, both for good and bad. This could mean environmental interference, more pollution, price hikes, and more changes that would effect those simply living in Disney’s vicinity.

As with most things Disney can have both a positive and negative influence on the surrounding areas, but there’s a whole lot more that goes into a big decision like this. There are also political, social, spacial, and practical points of view to consider before anyone can move forward. Even so, the idea of a new Disney Park on U.S. soil isn’t the worst idea in the world, provided Disney handles everything correctly.

Would you want a Disney Park in your state? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!