Disney’s Latest DVC Project Already Being Slammed by Fans

Walt Disney World just announced that there would be some changes coming to the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sometime next year. The project included over 350 new cabins, a pool and upgraded walking trail, and expanded dining experiences on the property. The update will make Fort Wilderness the 17th Disney Vacation Club Property.

However, many fans are upset at the news that not only will there be 350 new cabins added, but that those cabins will actually replace cabins that are already on the lot. Essentially, every Fort Wilderness cabin will be replaced by the new ones and the majority of the resort will be converted into a DVC location.

“This is a terrible idea,” says Twitter user @GabrieltheBuild, “These were great for large families and multiple groups of people to get together. I am not happy.” Other comments sported similar opinions, with many upset due to the fact that Fort Wilderness is one of the more affordable and unique Walt Disney World Resort locations. “What a shame this will price out so many families who enjoy this option as it is,” states @Mommarooski.

Other comments had issues with the look of the proposed new cabins, with many comparing them to shipping containers. “We don’t want generic modern design everywhere…while this is attractive, it tells NO STORY. This is HGTV,” expressed @TRVLtruth. The renovated cabins come as Disney continues to face backlash about the “modernization” of several of their new projects and renovations.

The upcoming Villas at Disneyland Hotel were criticized for being a “Disney Marriott,” and it seems as though Disney is continuing the trend. “This seems like more of the ongoing ‘generic-ification’ of Disney…everything being changed to a bland box,” states @LaurasMiscMovie. Disney’s current trend of “generic-ifying” their resorts and properties has received more negative critics than support over the last several months. When Disney is known for being over-the-top and heavily themed, it’s disappointing to see them now take the opposite stance.

Stay tuned for the latest Disney updates from Inside the Magic!

Please note that the opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily representative of Inside the Magic.