Disney Makes Big Change to Disney Vacation Club

Disney just made it a little bit easier to become a Disney Vacation Club member.

For the uninitiated, the Disney Vacation Club is Disney’s personal timeshare program. Launched in 1991, this allows members to purchase real estate interest in one of Disney’s DVC Resorts.

This includes popular Walt Disney World hotels such as Animal Kingdom Lodge, Polynesian Village Resort, and the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, as well as Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel (and soon the Disneyland Hotel) and Aulani.

The way it works is that members buy into a “home Resort” and get a certain number of “vacation points” each year which they can use to book at the DVC Resort of their choice.

Members also enjoy a wealth of benefits, such as DVC Member Lounges in EPCOT and Disneyland, discounts on Galactic Starcruiser voyages, exclusive Disney Cruises, and special after-hour events.

Since 2021, DVC Members have been required to purchase 150 points to join the Disney Vacation Club. Considering points start at $150 each – and go up to $310 – this quickly adds up.

However, it seems like Disney is now making it easier to buy into the Disney Vacation Club. A report from DVC Fan claims that membership is now advertised as starting at 100 points – the lowest it’s been since October 2020.

This is the first time Disney Vacation Club has reduced the minimum number of points for membership since going on a raising spree over the past few years. It follows an increase in cost per point from DVC late in 2022.

It also coincides with the return of Annual Pass sales for Walt Disney World, with reports suggesting that the Sorcerer Pass will remain available for DVC Members year-round, even when frozen for Florida residents and other Guests.

Disney rarely makes things cheaper, making this a momentous occasion for prospective DVC Members – but pretty damning for the Disney Vacation Club itself. DVC has struggled with direct contract purchases since the pandemic, and this seems like a sign that Disney is keen to turn the tides on its timeshare livelihood.

As of now, there’s no official announcement from Disney or on the Disney Vacation Club website. However, with promotional brochures popping up around Disney World Resorts, it seems like this is the beginning of a (slightly) more accessible era for DVC.