Disney Moving Forward With “Bleh” Project Despite Fan Backlash

Progress is being made on one of Walt Disney World’s most divisive and controversial new additions to the Resort.

Guests who have visited the Walt Disney World Resor will know that things are always moving and changing. From new rides and attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT to entire new lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can always expect to see something new.

The newest addition to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, TRON Lightcycle/Run, will be opening this April, and Guests are super excited. The ride has been delayed a few times, with many wondering if it would ever be completed.

The roller coaster will be located right next to Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom and looks to be a fast and thrilling, albeit quick, adventure.

However, not all new additions to Walt Disney World are rides. The hotels are just as big of a part of the Walt Disney World experience as the attractions are, and with so many, DIsney always has something up its sleeve.

One of the biggest and most-talked-about projects currently happening at Walt Disney World is the new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. These were announced last year and, once complete, would replace the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show entirely.

The project is scheduled to be completed this year and will welcome Guests who are part of the Disney timeshare program. However, this announcement was met with a lot of criticism from Guests. Lots of Guests felt that the design of the new building did not match the aesthetic of Disney;’s Polynesian Resort.

Some Guests even compared the concept art to a Marriott, indicating Disney’s theming capabilities are starting to dip.

Another Guest called the project a “bleh” addition to the Resort. Despite the negative reception, Disney is moving on with the project, with one Guest capturing a glimpse of the first elements of the new tower:

Dang they’re really moving on the Polynesian DVC tower. Concrete much higher than even yesterday!

This new tower is inspired by the early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The proposed vacation ownership property would complement the existing resort and evoke the spirit of the Pacific Islands.

As we said, Guests can expect to experience this new tower later this year at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Will you be staying here? What’s your favorite hotel at Disney World?