Disney Announces Discounted, DVC-Only Galactic Starcruiser Voyage

If you’re a Disney Vacation Club member who has yet to experience the Galactic Starcruiser, Disney has the voyage for you!

The Galactic Starcruiser will host a DVC member-exclusive voyage from August 19 to August 21, 2023, at a 30% discount from regular prices. Guests can begin booking their voyage on March 21, 2023. This immersive, two-night experience invites Guests to board the Halcyon starcruiser to experience the galactic cruise of a lifetime… but, of course, the First Order has other plans. Guests are able to live out their own Star Wars story and go on secret missions, interact with characters, and more.

Guests interested in booking should do the following on March 21:

Log into your Disney Vacation Club account and select “Reserve Your Spot”

You’ll be transferred to a virtual waiting room, which will secure your place in line. Do not refresh the page.

Once it’s your turn, you’ll fill out a registration form to reserve your spot on the Member Voyage.

Important Details:

Members must be eligible for Membership Extra to take part in this special offer.

Guests are only allowed a maximum of 3 cabins per membership.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Member Voyage can only be booked using points or cash. It is not transferable or redeemable for cash and may be modified or withdrawn without prior notice.

As always, activities, entertainment, and characters are subject to change.

Reservations are subject to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terms and conditions and the Disney Vacation Club Cancellation Policy.

There is no $95 transaction fee required for this Disney Collection reservation. However, you will receive a call requesting payment within 72 hours of booking.

Cancellations are valid up to 30 days prior to travel.

The Galactic Starcruiser has recently been reporting very low occupancy, with many voyages getting canceled entirely due to it. Disney recently cut the Starcruiser down to two voyages a week and announced additional discounts for Disney Cast Members. This is mostly due to the experience’s hefty price tag, with prices starting at $4,809 for two Guests in a single cabin and increasing for each additional Guest. It seems as though the DVC discounted voyage is a part of the initiatives to increase occupancy.