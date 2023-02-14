Disney Is About to Change the Struggling ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

It was touted as the next big thing in Disney Park vacationing, but almost one year on, and Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is struggling to entice Guests. Now, changes are coming to the Halcyon at the Walt Disney World Resort.

After being announced at the D23 Expo 2017, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser finally opened on March 1, 2022, at the Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida). Two years prior to its official launch, and again at the fan convention in Anaheim, Southern California, Disney revealed the Star Wars hotel would be a two-night immersive adventure aboard a starcruiser called Halcyon.

In theory, and for Star Wars fans especially, Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser should be a hit. From lightsaber training to the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, the Sublight Lounge to operating the Bridge, the Halycon Starcruiser allows Guests to become part of the narrative with Cast Members encouraging those aboard to become fully immersed in the story, joining forces with the likes of Rey, Chewbacca, or even the First Order.

But, what started as eager anticipation became jaw-dropping frustration as Disney unveiled the prices for the two-night voyage. Coming in at close to $5,000 for a two-person complete voyage in a standard cabin, those visiting Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser were judging whether the price tag matched the experience. In truth, the verdict was mixed with favorable opinions swaying to the diehard Star Wars fans camp as opposed to the general Guest — but that didn’t stop former CEO Bob Chapek from hyping the demand for the hotel at most opportunities.

Disney attempts to salvage the Galactic Starcruiser

Now, almost a year on from its debut, Disney has taken extreme measures to manage the Star Wars hotel. They first offered a $700 discount on a two-night stay if a Guest booked a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage — pretty decent, but when taking into account the costly nature of a stay at the Star Wars hotel, is it worth it?

Then, just last month, it was reported that Disney had canceled multiple (nine) voyages over a peak period at Disney World. According to Guests, travel agents claimed it was due to a “refurbishment period”, which is surprising considering it would be taking place in the high summer season. The dates affected are July 4, July 12, July 17, August 1, August 7, August 15, August 27, September 4, and September 12. Guests are apparently being offered up to a 50% discount to take another voyage date for their Star Wars adventure.

So with Disney seemingly trying to save the struggling Star Wars hotel, they have also submitted a permit for construction at the Galactic Starcruiser. The permit lists Disney’s own in-house construction company — Buena Vista Construction — as the contractor. As usual, the permit does not state exactly what work is being done, but the document is for the contractor to “provide labor, material and/or electrical for construction.”

The permit could be for any element of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and the change could be big or small, but what is interesting is the filing of the permit to change the hotel coming at a time when the hotel is seemingly vying for Guest attention. Maybe over the coming months, potential voyagers will get an update on whatever Disney is constructing.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney Parks

The Walt Disney Company’s Halcyon starcruiser, operated by Chandrila Star Line can be found just south of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As part of the two-night voyage, Guests will travel to the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and experience all the magic of this feat of Walt Disney Imagineering. From Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Oga’s Cantina to Savi’s Workshop and Docking Bay 7, Galaxy’s Edge is one of the latest additions to Disney World, along with the refreshed Future World area in EPCOT.

What do you think Disney is constructing at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!