Disney Cancels ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Reservation Day-Of, Leaves Guests Stranded In Hurricane

When Walt Disney World Resort announced they would build an immersive Star Wars hotel to connect to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, fans were delighted. Despite the average $5,000 price tag, George Lucas fans rushed to book a one-of-a-kind galactic voyage onboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Despite mixed reactions, the Galactic Starcruiser has mostly sold out each voyage since its opening in March this year. But for the first time last month, the Star Wars hotel closed its doors due to Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World Resort announced the closure on September 27. However, it was too late for one Guest (Reddit user u/toepick17). Their family arrived in Orlando on September 27 to a room of Disney Cast Members “looking shocked and awkward” that they were there.

The Cast Members explained that they’d been calling Galactic Starcruiser Guests all day to inform them of the closure and had posted the news online. However, the Guest claimed they didn’t receive an email or phone call and were left stranded in Florida as a nearly Category Five hurricane approached.

The Guests were left on their own to find new accommodations and paid out of pocket to stay at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

“I would have expected Disney to do better at informing us of the closure ASAP, and providing free accommodations at an available room on property,” the Guest said. “While I understand that most people staying on the Starcruiser can account for this added expense, it felt like a slap in the face to have our hotel canceled last minute and us be expected to pay for new accommodations.”

They were offered to rebook their Galactic Starcruiser voyage for October 3-5 at a discount to make up for the money they spent on their unexpected hotel stay. Unfortunately, they were forced to stay in a studio room instead of the suite they requested for their family of four.

“I’m surprised this size room exists for this experience, given the base price point,” the Guest said of the room.

Walt Disney World Resort also offered an even more discounted voyage in November, but the Guests couldn’t make it.

The Guest ultimately enjoyed their delayed voyage but said it wasn’t worth thousands of dollars. They found the plant-based food options bland and the interactive roleplay confusing. Additionally, they wished they were given more time for hands-on activities like Lightsaber Training and “driving” the Galactic Starcruiser.

Is your family dreaming of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.