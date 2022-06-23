Disney’s Starcruiser Is Wide Open Despite Bob Chapek’s Predictions

We recently noticed that Disney’s new Galactic Starcruiser is fairly empty in the coming months, going against what the CEO had said.

Few things have been as exciting or more talked-about than Disney’s new Galactic Starcruiser experience. One part interactive theater/role-playing adventure, one part hotel one part Star Wars goodness, this immersive experience will be sure to please anyone in the Disney Parks or Star Wars. Or so we thought…

Filled with interactive experiences like lightsaber training as well as a fully interactive bridge, the Starcruiser offers Star Wars fans the ultimate immersive experience. This comes at quite a pretty high cost, however.

The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship”.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Chapek had nothing but positive things to say about the hotel, saying he fully expects “100% utilization”.

However, we took a look at the reservation calendar for the starcruiser and noticed bookings have faltered quite a bit. Below are screenshots from the official website showing reservations for the next few months:

As you can see here, June has two dates that are still available while July is booked solid. August is half full.

September, October, and November are all practically empty, with only two dates in each being unavailable.

December does not have any blocked-out dates at the time of publishing this article.

Find more information on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser below or on its official website here:

LIVE YOUR OWN STAR WARS STORY

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible. WHAT’S INCLUDED Your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes: 2-night stay in a cabin or suite

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience*

Food and beverages on the starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios**

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand (known on your home planet as a MagicBand)