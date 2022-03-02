Galactic Starcruiser’s “Astronomical” Price Is Actually Undervalued

When the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney purported that, for the first time, fans of a galaxy far, far away could truly become part of the Star Wars story, even role-playing as their own Star Wars characters if they so choose.

For months now, however, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has come under fire for myriad reasons, from the lackluster appearance of the “luxury” Corellian starliner’s staterooms to the $6,000+ cost for a two-night trip.

Now, one TikTok user who got the opportunity to board the Halcyon in early January 2022 for a friends and family event has shared a complete price breakdown to help Disney Parks fans understand the seemingly wild price tag.

@dealing_in_absolutes shared that she believes “most of what the backlash comes from is the price because it’s astronomical” and that she, personally, was also frustrated with the cost before experiencing life on the Starcruiser for herself.

In the price breakdown, she noted that two of the meals are four- to five-course dinners that are on par with the $62 Be Our Guest prix fixe menu at Magic Kingdom Park. A caption also shared that, after she recorded the video, she confirmed that the Starcruiser meals in question are valued at $40 to $60 apiece.

Per the video, the final cost for “guaranteed experiences” for a single Halcyon passenger is:

Food (2×62) + (4×19) = $200 Room 1200 x 2 + $2,400 Park 27.25 + 19 + (2×15) = $76 Experiences 25 x 2 = $50 Total $2,726

Keep in mind that the actual prices for two passengers, three passengers, and four passengers are $4,809, $5,299, and $5,999, respectively. Therefore, when the single passenger value determined in this video is multiplied by two, the value of the Starcruiser for two people is actually $5,452 — this is significantly more than the actual price, interestingly enough.

It is important to note that Walt Disney World Resort has not released an official price breakdown for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. Additional details about booking your voyage can be found on the Star Wars hotel’s official webpage.

You can watch the full @dealing_in_absolutes video below:

More on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Despite the fact that Disney even went so far as to remove a particular marketing video following intense backlash, social media has decried first looks at the unimpressive interior as “pathetic”, and Disney executives are reportedly aware that Star Wars fans are “crying out in horror” regarding what they’ve seen so far, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remains adamant the overall Star Wars hotel experience will leave Guests “blown away.”

Keep in mind, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Starcruiser fall in the Star Wars timeline between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), meaning iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are deceased.

We do know, however, that the legendary Chewbacca, plus sequel trilogy characters Rey and Kylo Ren will be on board and Guests will take a port excursion to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost — but Guests who don’t choose to cancel their stays will simply have to wait and see what else awaits them onboard now that the Halcyon has officially “blasted off” as of March 1, 2022.

What do you think about this price breakdown?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!