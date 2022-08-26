Disney Reveals 2023 Voyages For Costly ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser

Buckle up, galaxy travelers! Walt Disney World has just announced the dates for 2023 voyages aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The immersive, Star Wars-themed experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, opened earlier this year, five years after being announced at the D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim. The 2-night Star Wars hotel voyage, based on the world created by George Lucas, takes Guests into the world of the Chandrila Star Line Halcyon cruiser, traversing the galaxy far, far away, and even docking at Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost in Walt Disney World Resort’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Here, a Guest can ride Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, or check out Oga’s Cantina for drinks before returning to the immersive experience.

Acclaimed for its story-driven focus, and feat in Walt Disney Imagineering, but bashed for its costly price tag, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has divided fan opinion. That being said, the demand for the experience remains high and soon general bookings will reopen for 2023 voyages aboard Disney World’s newest themed hotel.

Disney Parks Blog says:

“Mind-blowing from the start!” The reviews are in and passengers are loving their adventures aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. If you’ve been waiting to cruise the galaxy, now’s your chance! Most 2023 voyages are now available to view on starwarsgalacticstarcruiser.com, and on Sept. 1, general bookings will open for these new voyages.

A tweet from Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) reads:

Available Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage dates through Sept 30, 2023 have now been posted online. Voyages with departures between Jan 1 and Sept 30, 2023 officially open for general booking Sept 1, 2022, but general bookings are already being accepted by phone today.

Geiger McDonald shares both information relating to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser booking process, as well as the dates available to be booked in 2023. The post from Disney Parks states that bookings through December 2022 are available for Guest booking now, with bookings from January 1, 2023, through September 30, 2023, opening on September 1 this year.

Disney claims the experience is “unlike anything we’ve ever done” and with multiple new features, as well as the in-world authenticity of the Halcyon starcruiser, it’s easy to see why. From the Star Wars characters fans know, like Chewbacca, to entirely new ones gracing the halls and handing out missions, the Sublight Lounge, and themed passenger cabins, the Disney World Resort’s newest hotel venture could be the catalyst for many more immersive experiences based on The Walt Disney Company’s multiple Intellectual Properties.

Will you be booking the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for 2023? Let us know in the comments down below!

