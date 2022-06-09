‘Star Wars’ Hotel Guest Feels “Genuinely Ripped Off” with “Lazy Theming”

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Adventure is Walt Disney World’s newest fully immersive adventure. For two nights, Guests live onboard a Star Wars spaceship immersed in an out-of-this-world story.

Guests also make a day trip to planet Batuu- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Here, Guests can have a drink at Oga’s Cantina, become pilots on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, or escape the evil Kylo Ren on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

This experience comes with a hefty price tag, starting at $4,809 for two Guests. For this reason, Guests expect a perfect, high-quality experience when they board their shuttle up to the Star Wars hotel.

One Guest, unfortunately, felt “ripped off” after their trip onboard the Galactic Starcruiser with a few friends. Reddit user u/BublyisMe shared their experience, writing, “I am honestly incredibly bothered by how much I paid for the Starcruiser vs. how low budget the whole operation seemed.”

The Guest went on to describe “lazy theming” and “lack of environmental storytelling.” There are no animatronics onboard the Galactic Starcruiser, and the Guest only interacted with one Droid and a few alien characters.

The Star Wars hotel was also smaller than the Guest initially thought:

There were so few places to explore, and the whole hotel honestly felt small. It felt like they built the bare minimum, 1 common space, 1 cafeteria, 1 bar, 1 small garden, a couple ‘locked’ rooms (which also mostly had minimal themeing) and an overpriced gift shop.

And the rooms were cramped:

It’s not ‘immmersive’ to be uncomfortable for two days because you slept on a hard bunk. It’s not immmersive to try to put on elaborate character makeup (something all the hype material encourages!) in a tiny bathroom. There is no reason on earth they couldn’t have made these rooms even slightly bigger and added the typical second queen bed. ESPECIALLY since they knew the high room cost means several people will be in the same room. Related: Disney’s Pricey ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Leaves Guests Without Wi-Fi, Broken Effects

As for the story, the Guest said the app necessary to experience your Galactic Starcruiser Adventure doesn’t work well on all phones. The Guest felt the missions they were sent on felt “random” and “unearned:”

The actual actors are great with the guests, but there aren’t many of them. I feel like if Disney actually paid for more actors rather than almost entirely relying on this app, this wouldn’t be a problem.

The Guest reported that the Cast Members at the Star Wars hotel were doing their best but “seemed a bit inexperienced and really young. Just about college aged.”

Then, the Guest shared a video from Walt Disney World, which showed Disney College Program Cast Members, who often only work at the Disney Parks for a few months to a year, opening the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

The Guest wrote:

And honestly, that’s just absolutely stunning. They’ve thrown kids who are supposed to be learning about the hospitality industry into one of the most expensive hotel experiences of all time, with guests who are more far demanding than average. Like the entire hotel has to be turned over in a couple hours every two days, that is incredibly stressful, atypical, and should not be foisted on people who are just starting in the industry! This is the opening year of an experimental attraction that Disney has hyped up a LOT, and they’re just putting all of that on the backs of beginners! And they are framing this as a positive thing, but like come on. They are doing it this way to save money.

In the end, the Guest was extremely disappointed with their Star Wars adventure, writing:

They are charging so much and giving people so little. Disney has always been pricey, but once itt was worth it, because they created beautiful experiences. Now they just cut costs and expect people to be satisfied with less.

Is your family dreaming of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Adventure at Walt Disney World?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.