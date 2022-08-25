Guest Upset By Galaxy’s Edge Cast Members Talking Out of Character

When Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort announced that they would build a Star Wars Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park, Guests were excited to immerse themselves in the galactic wonder of George Lucas’s creations.

Since Batuu opened to the public in 2019, Disney Parks Guests have been able to build their own lightsabers, join the resistance, fly on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and more.

On Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Cast Members are known for being hostile to Guests, accusing them of being undercover resistance spies. At Oga’s Cantina, Cast Members serve intergalactic beverages in an interactive dining experience.

Unfortunately, one Guest was disappointed with the immersion at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort. u/Throwitawaybabe69420 shared their Disney Park experience on Reddit, writing that overall they were “delighted” and the Land “met expectation.”

“One thing that did disappoint is some of the illusion breaking cast member conduct and the over promise undersell of Oga’s Cantina,” they explained. “Overall the cast members did wonderful, they were engaging, and most members we spoke to kept up the amusing Batuu dialect.”

The Guest went on to say that they were disappointed when a Cast Member noticed their son’s baseball hat and cheered, “Go Sox!” as it broke the immersion of the Cast Members being from outer space. They also felt that Oga’s Cantina was under-decorated compared to advertising and that Galaxy’s Edge should’ve had more Star Wars characters roaming.

Additionally, “one of the bartenders wore a flashlight headband… with a big logo from an “earth brand,” further breaking immersion, according to the Guest. Some comments said the Guest was nit-picky, while others said the immersion and roleplaying had been toned down due to Guest complaints.

u/hellothere_MTFBWY explained that many of the immersive activities planned for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, like a table service restaurant, had been canceled, toned down, or repackaged for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, the pricey Star Wars hotel.

“It’s what happens when Chapek is running the show,” they said, referencing The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek. “Slash costs, cut corners, roll out incrementally and basically turn the largest expansion of Disneyland into a shopping mall.”

What do you think of the immersion in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.