NEW Disney Vacation Club Resort Announced

Are you a seasoned Disney Vacation Club expert? Have you stayed in every DVC room at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida? Well, pretty soon, you’ll have to add a new one to your list.

The Disney Vacation Club is Disney’s vacation timeshare program, allowing Guests who frequently visit Walt Disney World to save on their visits through timeshare points. It also grants members access to exclusive Resort Hotel rooms with added features and even Disney’s Old Key West Resort, an entire Resort dedicated to DVC Members. DVC Members can also enjoy exclusive perks, discounts, and more while visiting the Disney Parks and beyond.

While many Walt Disney World Resorts offer Disney Vacation Club rooms, that offering hasn’t yet come to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. It’s one of the most unique Walt Disney World Resorts, with accommodations ranging from outdoorsy cabins to literal campsites for those who want to spend a Walt Disney World vacation taking in the great outdoors. The Resort also provides many amenities like boat rentals, horseback riding, and more.

NEW: Disney Vacation Club is announcing plans to “bring refreshed cabin hideaways” to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. The proposed plans call for more than 350 new cabins to replace the existing cabins at the resort. pic.twitter.com/iFRU2RuUM7 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 20, 2023

Today, Disney Vacation Club announced plans to “bring refreshed cabin hideaways” to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Current plans call for 350 cabins to replace the already-existing cabins and create The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A DVC Resort, which is projected to open in 2024.

Disney has also included other proposed enhancements to the Resort, including renovations to the pool and walking trails and new dining experiences at Trail’s End and Davy Crockett’s Tavern. Trail’s End recently closed for major renovations as it’s turned from a sit-down restaurant to a marketplace-style quick service option.

Each cabin will use the footprint of the current one, will sleep up to six adults, and include a bedroom, bathroom, living room, full kitchen, and a patio. A select number of the cabins will be dog friendly. Some speculate that this new DVC Resort is Disney’s replacement for Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge, which was a previously announced DVC Resort in the area that’s presumably been abandoned following COVID-19 construction delays.