Disney Parks Could Enforce “Chaperone” Rule

Several recent reports of guests continue to grow unruly at places like Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Cast Members have even had to drag Guests off rides due to bad behavior. As this phenomenon grows in other theme parks, not just Disney’s, Cast Members and property owners are taking drastic measures to ensure function and safety.

We’ve covered reports of Guests displaying public drunkenness, physical assault, and even child abuse, and the accounts from witnesses and Cast Members continue to pour in over and over. While Disney is indeed taking some action against offenses like this, further steps might need to be taken. One Missouri theme park might just have the answer.

New Rules Coming to the Disney Parks

While Disney has taken Guests off rides, installed more cameras, and hired more security, Guest behavior seems to be spiraling ever onward and ever downward. That being said, a recent report from Missouri’s World of Fun could be the next logical step if this damaging behavior remains such a consistent problem.

After a massive brawl reportedly involving 100-150 teenage visitors, the amusement park has issued a statement that would require underaged visitors to be accompanied by an adult. The report reads,

“Worlds of Fun announced it would be implementing a chaperone policy, requiring all people ages 15 or younger must be with a person who is at least 21 in order to ‘be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m.'”

What Comes Next?

Although nothing that size has come to the Disney Parks, their security wouldn’t allow it, it might not be long before they adopt the same practice. Already, Cast Members and staff are being given authority to escort Guests out after seeing all the damage they have done. It only seems like the next logical step.

While it’s definitely upsetting that Disney might consider these measures, what’s even worse is the fact Guests have let it get this bad in the first place. Disney’s Park regulations are there for a reason, and if visitors want to have a fun and safe time at places like Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort, they need to listen to the Cast Members.

Do you think Disney will go as far as Worlds of Fun? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!