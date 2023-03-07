Character Accuses Guests of Being Drunk Amid Allegations of “Drinking Culture” at EPCOT

Drinking Around the World is a popular trend at the EPCOT World Showcase – where of-age Guests can try alcoholic beverages from eleven countries, including Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, the American Adventure (United States), Japan, Morocco, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada. More specialty drinks are available during festivals like EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, International Food & Wine Festival, Festival of the Arts, and International Flower & Garden Festival.

But overindulgence has become a growing issue in recent years, so much so that a group of Disney Parks fans recently called for an end to “drinking culture” at EPCOT. “Like when did Epcot become so synonymous with getting as drunk as possible and just acting like a jerk to cast members/ other guests?” one fan asked. “I’ve actually seen a woman get escorted out a few months ago because she was belligerent and yelling obscenities.”

Recently, a Disney Parks character took aim at a few Guests enjoying alcoholic beverages around the World Showcase. And it wasn’t who you’d expect!

Captain Jack Sparrow, as portrayed by Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, was wandering along World Showcase Lagoon when a couple of Guests asked him where to find some rum. His response, caught on video by Esme (@emerald_vonschweetz on TikTok), was surprising:

“Seems like you already found your way to it, mate,” he jeered before walking away. Nearby Guests laughed – who ever heard of a pirate like Captain Jack judging someone’s alcohol consumption?!

