Skip the Line at Festival of the Holidays With This Hack!

International Festival of the Holidays is a fan-favorite event in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. The merry festival allows Guests to try holiday food and drink from different cultures worldwide!

Because Guests flock to Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure for festive treats and experiences, it’s one of the most crowded times of the year for the California Disney Park. But one fan has a secret “hack” to get your holiday eats faster!

Megan (@themagicalmillennial) shared her International Festival of the Holidays secret on TikTok:

“Tonight, I want to try the Impossible queso fundido. That booth typically has a very long line to order your food, so instead, I’m going to go to this booth which has a much shorter line to order,” Megan explained. “Because even though the impossible queso fundido isn’t served here, you can still order it and go pick it up at the respective booth.”

Megan also noted that the “hack” only works until 8 p.m. After that, you must order and pick up your food at the same booth. Until then, you can order at any kiosk and then use your receipt to pick up your food from the correct festival stand.

In the video, Megan quickly passes a long line and picks up her Impossible queso fundido with no wait.

Many commenters thanked Megan for this tip, and others said it worked for them, too. “The best thing they implemented at the festivals!” @hodgesart wrote.

Some warned Guests not to be surprised if they couldn’t order a particular item at a different both. “We were told not all the items can be ordered from different booths. Couldn’t order the gingerbread cake except at the festival cart itself,” @thecollector051 said.

Would you try this hack, or do you feel it cheats other Guests?

