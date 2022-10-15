Fan-Favorite Location Returning to Disney Park this Holiday Season

The holiday season presents a lot to look forward to, especially at the Disneyland Resort. During this time of year, the Parks come to life in a more magical way and are filled with new experiences like food, music, and entertainment. And this year, the Festival of Holidays will bring an enchanting experience for those visiting Disney California Adventure Park during the holiday season.

Disney has recently announced that fan-favorite booth Visions of Sugarplums is returning to Festive Foods Marketplace during the Festival of Holidays, beginning on November 11! Visions of Sugarplums has delectable treats and savory snacks and is returning to the Festival after its initial debut in 2018. This, in addition to the other booths at the Festive Foods Marketplace, is sure to be a deliciously-good time for all in attendance!

With this addition of the Visions of Sugarplums booth, we now have a full list of all the food booths that will be present at this Holiday event, per Disney’s website:

A Twist on Tradition

Indulge in favorite holiday foods with a twist from this seasonal marketplace.

Indulge in favorite holiday foods with a twist from this seasonal marketplace. Brews & Bites

Imbibe tasty brews and delight in savory snacks.

Imbibe tasty brews and delight in savory snacks. Favorite Things

Try holiday classics infused with a festive kick.

Try holiday classics infused with a festive kick. Grandma’s Recipes

Head home for the holidays with time-honored dishes.

Head home for the holidays with time-honored dishes. Holiday Duets

Harmonize with perfectly paired savory foods.

Harmonize with perfectly paired savory foods. Making Spirits Bright

Deliver the perfect toast with heartwarming holiday beverages.

Deliver the perfect toast with heartwarming holiday beverages. Merry Mashups

Savor flavorful cuisine with hearty flair.

Savor flavorful cuisine with hearty flair. Winter Sliderland

Sink your teeth into a savory slider.

Sink your teeth into a savory slider. Visions of Sugarplums

Make dreams come true with delicious sweets and savory treats.

If Guests want to enjoy all that this festival has to offer, they can also purchase the Sip and Savor Pass, which includes eight entitlement tabs that they can redeem for certain food and nonalcoholic beverages at some of the kiosks and dining areas at the Marketplace. Disney also provides important information for Guests wishing to get the Sip and Savor Pass this holiday season, including expiration dates, specifics on what you can redeem with this Pass, and requirements for purchasing these Passes. This can all be found on the event’s website.

However, the Festive Foods Marketplace is just one of the several events going on during the Festival of Holidays. There are several other experiences in store, such as holiday music and entertainment, Disney Character sightings, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! celebration, and visits with Santa. More information can be found on the event’s webpage.

Have you ever been to the Festival of Holidays event at the Disneyland Resort? What was your favorite booth to visit?