Misogynistic, Drunk Guest Kicked Out of Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth. There’s something for everyone, from Disney Springs and Water Parks to the Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But some Guests feel the Central Florida Disney Park is starting to cater too much to adults.

Earlier this month, a group of Disney Parks fans petitioned for the end of “EPCOT drinking culture.” Though Drinking Around the World Showcase is a tradition for many adults, some families are sick of unsightly behavior by unruly, intoxicated Guests. Amid these complaints, Disney Cast Members are taking action on bad behavior.

Reddit user u/ctrum69 shared that they witnessed Disney Cast Members kick out drunk Guests for “boorish” behavior.

“I saw a group of drunk (I assume) college students with ‘drink around the world’ checkoff shirts, all the checkboxes were misogynistic sleights against the countries,” they recalled. “One of them get taken off stage by a couple of Cast Members who appeared around them and said ‘you’ve had enough, you are leaving now’ and took them out between Canada and U.K.”

In another comment, the Disney Parks fan expanded further on the Guest’s behavior: “Guy I saw escorted out was stumbling into people and things, yelling stuff, and calling a few Cast Members ‘b*tches’.. and his buddies weren’t doing much to try and rein him in.”

The Guest also provided more insight into the “misogynistic” shirts. “All the checkboxes were some kind of frat level joke, and they apparently had to get them checked off by a female Cast Member for the ‘challenge,’” they explained. “‘Not frozen, just frigid.’”

