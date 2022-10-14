Magic Kingdom Now Offering Even More Liquor-Based Drinks

When Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971, it was an alcohol-free vacation destination. As times changed and society began to accept social drinking, Disney Parks slowly introduced beer and wine to their menus. Now, Guests can walk through EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom with a beer or Rum Dole Whip Float in hand.

Still, Magic Kingdom, the original Florida Disney Park, remained alcohol-free until 2018. At that point, beer and wine were added exclusively to Table Service restaurants like Crystal Palace and Be Our Guest.

In September, Magic Kingdom took a major step forward by adding liquor-based cocktails to the menus at The Diamond Horseshoe (Table Service dinner only), Liberty Tree Tavern, and Skipper Canteen.

This week, Walt Disney World Resort introduced two new liquor-based cocktails to Tony’s Town Square Restaurant at Magic Kingdom. In addition to bottled wine and draft beer offerings, Guests can now indulge in the following:

Little Italy Cocktail: Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, Amaro Averna Siciliano Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth, garnished with Luxardo Cherries

Limoncello Sidecar: Caravella Limoncello, Cointreau Liqueur, Laird’s Applejack Brandy, Lemon Juice

The Little Italy Cocktail is $16.50, while the Limoncello Sidecar is $15.50. Per federal law, Guests must be 21 or older to drink alcohol at Walt Disney World Resort.

More on Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

Get a taste of Italy on Main Street, U.S.A., while you dine in the place where Lady and The Tramp had their first kiss. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Everyone loves Italian, but this is no ordinary Italian restaurant! It’s where Lady and the Tramp had their first kiss. Relive the Romance Share spaghetti and meatballs and more at this fun eatery near the entrance of Magic Kingdom park. Step inside this charming turn-of-the-century trattoria on Main Street, U.S.A., with its whitewashed balustrades, French doors and expansive front porch, which offers fantastic views for people-watching. In the lobby, Disney’s 1955 animated classic, Lady and the Tramp, plays in the background while pictures of its famous love-struck stars grace the walls. Hopeless romantics are bound to gush over the central fountain depicting the cute canine couple, and more characters and scenes from the movie get you in the mood for food, friends, fun times and perhaps even amore! Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.