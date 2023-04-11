Guests Keep Kids Out of Disney Parks, Parents Thrilled

The Disney Parks have always been directed toward families and children, and it’s been that way since Walt first opened the gates to Disneyland in 1955. Families are strewn throughout their media in just about every bit of marketing and advertisement material. However, some Guests are willingly keeping their kids out of the Parks.

Most fans would probably agree that every kid deserves a trip to Disney World; there’s nothing wrong with that. However, there is such a thing as being too young for the Parks. Fortunately, many Disney Park Guests have found a solution.

Keeping Kids Out of Disney Parks

Kids are undoubtedly Disney’s primary demographic, but sometimes they can really be a downer on a trip to Walt Disney World. There are countless accounts and reports of kids causing a disturbance at the Parks, from petty things like cutting in line to urinating on the side of the pathways. However, some parents are doing the smart thing and keeping their kids in more appropriate venues.

We’re not saying that families with children shouldn’t bring them to the Parks, but there might need to be an age limit. Toddlers are easily cranky and worn out long before the day is through, a particular problem most Guests know too well. That doesn’t mean they have to miss out on the magic.

A Disney Staycation

A recent discussion on r/WaltDisneyWorld discussed whether or not to take one’s toddler into the Park, but fans were more in favor of simply staying at the Disney Resorts instead. It’s not that they won’t have a good time, but rather what Disney experience would really benefit them.

Multiple users make several recommendations for parents with young children visiting the resorts. Disney Parks like the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and so on might be the reason for visiting, but many users point out the benefits of clinging to the resorts.

u/anon0207 offers their take when they add,