Guests Keep Kids Out of Disney Parks, Parents Thrilled

The Disney Parks have always been directed toward families and children, and it’s been that way since Walt first opened the gates to Disneyland in 1955. Families are strewn throughout their media in just about every bit of marketing and advertisement material. However, some Guests are willingly keeping their kids out of the Parks.
Most fans would probably agree that every kid deserves a trip to Disney World; there’s nothing wrong with that. However, there is such a thing as being too young for the Parks. Fortunately, many Disney Park Guests have found a solution.
Keeping Kids Out of Disney Parks
Kids are undoubtedly Disney’s primary demographic, but sometimes they can really be a downer on a trip to Walt Disney World. There are countless accounts and reports of kids causing a disturbance at the Parks, from petty things like cutting in line to urinating on the side of the pathways. However, some parents are doing the smart thing and keeping their kids in more appropriate venues.
We’re not saying that families with children shouldn’t bring them to the Parks, but there might need to be an age limit. Toddlers are easily cranky and worn out long before the day is through, a particular problem most Guests know too well. That doesn’t mean they have to miss out on the magic.
A Disney Staycation
A recent discussion on r/WaltDisneyWorld discussed whether or not to take one’s toddler into the Park, but fans were more in favor of simply staying at the Disney Resorts instead. It’s not that they won’t have a good time, but rather what Disney experience would really benefit them.
Multiple users make several recommendations for parents with young children visiting the resorts. Disney Parks like the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and so on might be the reason for visiting, but many users point out the benefits of clinging to the resorts.
u/anon0207 offers their take when they add,
“It’s super expensive but the Grand Floridian has the biggest zero entry portion of a pool I’ve ever seen. An enormous portion of the pool is less than 2 feet deep. Not the main pool but one near the Big Pine Key building. My 3yo loved it.”
And u/tellmeitsicedcoffee goes the full nine yards in describing all there is for younger Guests to enjoy.
“There would definitely be enough to do…character meals, pool, playground, monorail, animals at AKL or Circle D Ranch, even just the gift shops were fun for my toddler… But I would definitely only stay at one resort. Packing up and moving by check out time seems super annoying and you run the risk of being roomless during naptime.”
Making Memories
At the risk of gatekeeping a magical experience, many Guests are questioning whether or not young children will even remember the fun they’ve had. It’s a hot-button issue amongst Disney fans, but not without merit.
The original poster is debating taking their child to the resorts for their second birthday, but u/jadennew counters with,
“If you don’t want to go to the parks then don’t go, she’s 2 she won’t even remember any of it, just take her for her 3rd or 4th birthday.”
Contrary wise, u/bele_9 replies,
“I took my daughter last year when she was 3 and my favourite thing of the whole trip was her face when she got to hug the princesses. She won’t remember those moments but I’ll never forget them.”
Debating aside, Disney has always been meant for everyone, but not all experiences are for all age groups. There’s nothing wrong with taking your kids to Disney World, but it’s a whole lot more enjoyable when everyone is comfortable and happy.
