Kids Harass Native American Disney World Guest With Racist Song, Parents Do Nothing

Walt Disney World Resort may be The Most Magical Place on Earth, but even the “Disney Bubble” isn’t immune to real-world problems. Politics and bigotry make their way into Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios more often than they should.

Last year, multiple groups of Nazi and “White Lives Matter” protestors set up outside the iconic entrance to Walt Disney World Resort after The Walt Disney Company condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. A fierce debate also ensued after both United States Disney Parks announced that they would retheme Splash Mountain, currently based on the controversial Song of the South (1946), to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Though Disney is attempting to reckon with offensive parts of its past, some Guests refuse to change their ways. Cali Wolf (@calimwolf on TikTok), a Native American woman, was recently harassed by two children while visiting EPCOT:

The two children sang “Savages” from Pocahontas (1995). Though the song is meant to highlight the inaccurate, racist stereotypes held by the white men who interacted with the Native Americans, it was being used haphazardly at best. At worst, it was directly to mock Wolf.

Pocahontas has long been criticized for its inaccurate portrayal of the relationship between white settlers and Native Americans. Many have called for Disney to stop profiting off the murdered Native American woman, who did not willingly marry John Smith or any white settlers.

More than anything, Wolf blamed the parents for not correcting their children. “I don’t think the 7 year old children were aware of what they were even singing which is part of the problem,” she wrote.

“I think that they were just repeating something they saw on the cartoon,” @bella_vilabate agreed. “Parents should’ve explained to them it was racist.”

Still, Wolf said she enjoyed her trip. “It was a great trip with an eyeroll moment,” she wrote.

If you witness harassment or bullying at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, find the nearest Disney Cast Member who can involve Disney Security if necessary.

