Walt Disney World Resort is home to dozens of world-class attractions among its four Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. With some boasting hours-long wait times, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane to fast-track their way onto their favorite Walt Disney World ride. Alternatively, they can take the lead from one young Guest who cleverly found a free way to the front of the line!

Isabella Nguy (@bella_billnye) recently shared a video on TikTok about riding Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance solo alongside a young child:

Nguy used the Single Rider Line to accelerate her wait for the Star Wars attraction, meaning she “threw off their count” for the ride vehicles. A Disney Cast Member asked Guests in the standby queue if anyone would abandon their families to ride with her.

“A kid’s hand shot straight up,” Nguy recalled. “He’s like, ‘That’s an option?… I want to abandon my family!’ Kid jumped half the line and was beyond excited to be left alone from his family.”

Listen up next time you’re in line at the Disney Parks. You never know the opportunities you might get!

Join the Resistance and escape Kylo Ren on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the second attraction to join Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. “Join the Resistance in an unforgettable battle against the First Order on this exciting ride,” reads the official Walt Disney World ride description.

“The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!”

