Single Rider Line Traps Guest For Nearly 3 Hours, “Singles Are Dirt”

One thing that no Disney Guest enjoys is waiting in massive lines. At Walt Disney World, Guests can find themselves waiting in some insane lines, with some spanning over hours. This can clog up a lot of time for a Guest during their vacation, and leave them unable to ride another attraction. We recently discussed Tower of Terror having massive issues when it comes to waiting in lines, with average wait times ending up at 120 minutes or more.

With this becoming the norm, one free way around these waits has often been single rider lines. If you are visiting Disney World alone, and you do not want to wait in line by yourself, or your party does not want to ride together, Guests can hop in the single rider line which tends to be much shorter than any other line. These lines are meant for single riders and place Guests with others who they will not know to help fill out spots on rides with odd-numbered parties. Not all attractions have a single rider line, however, and as we noted, it is not a guarantee that that line will be shorter. In my experience, it always has been, however.

Rides like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Test Track at EPCOT do offer a single rider lane which is beneficial to those who would have to wait long lines on their own. One Guest who recently utilized the single rider queue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios seems to advise against the service. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is a popular attraction that can often see a rise in wait times, which makes the single rider queue an attractive option. However, one Guest noted that their experience left them waiting in line far longer than the typical standby queue. The Guest noted:

I had a terrible experience today. Do not make the same mistake I made by thinking the Singles line at Disneys Hollywood Studios Rock N Rollercoaster will be faster than the standby. Standby line said 90 minutes, singles line time was not illuminated, I asked if it was open they said yes… but no further info. I waited 2 and a half hours in this line as a SINGLE today. The ride operators absolutly prioritize LL over everyone else. Singles are dirt. Watched as they went down the regular standby line picking out people who didn’t want to ride in the front, letting standby/ll choose thier seats; instead of just letting singles through. Also, had operators just barge through the singles line on multiple occasions (over 20 times easy) screaming at people to get out of the way.

As we noted, it is never guaranteed that single rider lines will be shorter, however, to see a line end up taking over an hour longer than standby is quite shocking.

As the Guest noted, one way to ensure you have the shortest wait time possible is by purchasing Lightning Lane through Disney Genie+.

More on Lightning Lane at Disney World

Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane. Then both theme park resorts have a la carte options where Guests must pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction. Disney Genie+ costs $15.00 per person per day for Disney World Guests and $20.00 per person per day at Disneyland. The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options. Rise of the Resistance has hit costs of $20.00 per person per ride, which would essentially double the daily cost of Disney Genie+ if Guests wanted to Lightning Lane the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, as well as use the paid system for other attractions.

A la carte options tend to sell out the fastest, as there are only so many to give out, and everyone goes for them in the morning as they are not scattered like the other Disney Genie options, therefore, speed and internet connection do matter for trying to get a Lightning Lane on the following attractions at Walt Disney World.

Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Previously, Guests could pre-purchase Disney Genie+ prior to their theme park day, now some Guests will not be able to. It seems Disney has changed their policy which will affect Guests buying a one-day ticket. Disney Genie+ must be purchased on the My Disney Experience app on the day of their visit. Multi-day tickets can still have Disney Genie+ added on in advance.

At Walt Disney World Resort, the attractions that are available through Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane include:

Magic Kingdom

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Experiences include*:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

“it’s a small world”

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

See Mickey at Town Square Theater

See Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

See Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

EPCOT

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Frozen Ever After

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE – Green

Mission: SPACE – Orange

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Experiences include*:

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Junior Play & Dance!

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

See Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™

Toy Story Mania!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Avatar Flight of Passage

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King

DINOSAUR

Feathered Friends in Flight!

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Naʻvi River Journey

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station

